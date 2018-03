news

Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W turns a year older today and his stunning actress wife, Adesua Etomi took to her social space to pour encomium on him on his birthday.

The beautiful couple tied the knot last year in a massive way which came as a surprise to many.

Adesua Etomi is an actress and Banky a musician.

Sharing the picture above, Adesua revealed how she lucky she is to have him in her life and how much he means to her.