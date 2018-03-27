Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Shatta Wale turns pastor in his latest video


Shatta Wale Dancehall artiste turns pastor in his latest video

Shatta Wale preach the gospel to fans via Facebook live.

  • Published:
play
Shatta Wale has descended heavily on critics via Facebook, preaching the Gospel saying people should "give what belongs to Caesar to Caesar and what belongs to God to God".

According to him, no one can threaten him in his life and that he came into the world to preach the word of God through his music.

He went on to explain himself that he never insulted cripples but rather to Stonebwoy who insulted his mouth.

Shatta Wale play Shatta Wale

READ MORE: Has Kofi Adjorlolo actor found a new lover?

He angrily said "if you will not buy from the company I have been signed to don't buy he lamented."

The surprising part is that he went ahead to preach by quoting from the Bible and telling viewers to read.

And he quoted "For fools speak folly, their hearts are bent on evil: They practice ungodliness and spread error concerning the LORD; the hungry they leave empty and from the thirsty they withhold water"Isaiah 32:6 he went on explaining the text further.

He bragged about the kind of people who are his friends and went on to mention some of their names like the President, Ministers and Mayweather.

