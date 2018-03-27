news

Veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo marked his 63rd birthday on Friday by celebrating with colleagues in the industry.

A party was held in his honour at the Tambec Food Court in East Legon with a host of stars including Nana Ama McBrown, Kalybos, Prince David-Osei and Kalsoume Senare in attendance.

READ MORE: Has Shatta Michy's pub business collapsed?

However, the was a scene that attracted the attendees' attention.

He was captured on camera dancing with an unidentified lady, heightening speculations that he may have found a new lover.

In the 15 seconds video, he was seen chit-chatting with the lady while grabbing her waist. Even though the lady's face didn't appear, some social media users claim the lady in the video is TV host Afia Schwarzenegger.

This follows earlier reports that he broke up with ex-girlfriend, Victoria Lebene, an actress.

Victoria said that she had to choose between her family and Kofi Adjorlolo because her family, particularly her dad, was not in support of her relationship Kofi.

Watch the video below.