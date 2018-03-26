Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Has Shatta Michy's pub business collapsed?


Diamond Pub & Grill Has Shatta Michy's pub business collapsed?

A resident in the vicinity confirmed to Pulse that the pub had not been operating for months now indicating that the setup had either been shut down or abandoned.

  • Published:
Diamond Pub play Diamond Pub
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Shatta Wale has tried to make us all believe that he is the richest artiste in Ghana on several occassions.

The dancehall artiste generated a lot of buzz when he opened a grill and pub joint for his baby mama, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah aka Shatta Michy sometime last year.

Shatta Wale with Shatta Michy play Shatta Wale and Michy (Facebook)

READ MORE: 10 heartbreaking moments from Ebony Reigns' funeral

But like with everything Shatta Wale, there was controversy at the Diamond Pub and Grill spot at East Legon in Accra when a task force from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) tried to demolish the structure.

Diamond Pub was among some structures situated within the East Legon Green Belt zone and which had been earmarked for demolition.

Diamond Pub play

Diamond Pub

READ MORE: Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelson

Pulse Ghana's constant monitoring of the structure has shown that the pub is not functioning creating the assumption is that it has collapsed from non-patronage.

A resident in the vicinity confirmed to Pulse that the pub had not been operating for months.

The facility is owned by Shatta Michy, wife of Ghanaian dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr popularly known as Shatta Wale.

Diamond Pub play

Diamond Pub

READ ALSO: Countryman Songo Receives wild welcome

Pulse Ghana will keep you updated on any further development.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: 10 heartbreaking moments from Ebony Reigns' funeral Photos 10 heartbreaking moments from Ebony Reigns' funeral
Bibi Bright: Ghanaian actress welcomes second child Bibi Bright Ghanaian actress welcomes second child
E.L: Rapper apologises over careless driving E.L Rapper apologises over careless driving
Multi-Talented: Stonebwoy to feature in upcoming movie titled “My Name is Ramadan” Multi-Talented Stonebwoy to feature in upcoming movie titled “My Name is Ramadan”
Dancehall Artiste: Stonebwoy dropped from VGMA nominees jam Dancehall Artiste Stonebwoy dropped from VGMA nominees jam
RIP: Ebony Funeral: I’ve spent more than anybody – Lawrence Tetteh RIP Ebony Funeral: I’ve spent more than anybody – Lawrence Tetteh

Recommended Videos

Ebony's Funeral: Ghanaians, Stop Being Judgmental And Work For Your Salvation Ebony's Funeral Ghanaians, Stop Being Judgmental And Work For Your Salvation
Photos: Dignitaries Attend Grand Wedding Of Dangote’s Daughter In Lagos Photos Dignitaries Attend Grand Wedding Of Dangote’s Daughter In Lagos
Ebony Reign's Funeral: Ebony's Look Alike Spotted Ebony Reign's Funeral Ebony's Look Alike Spotted



Top Articles

1 Photos Ebony Reigns' funeral underway; see first photosbullet
2 Photos 10 heartbreaking moments from Ebony Reigns' funeralbullet
3 Photos Ebony Reigns' parents file past her mortal remainsbullet
4 Music Ghana's biggest artiste is Wiyaala - former UK envoybullet
5 Ebony's funeral Ebony asked her mother to sing for her – Unclebullet
6 Countryman Songo Sport journalist receives a wild welcome at...bullet
7 RIP Ebony Funeral: I’ve spent more than anybody – Lawrence...bullet
8 Dancehall Artiste Stonebwoy dropped from VGMA nominees jambullet
9 VIDEO Ebony Reigns laid in statebullet
10 Ebony's funeral Rich Ghanaian culture displayed at...bullet

Related Articles

VIDEO Shatta Wale moves into 1m dollar mansion with family
Stay By Me "I believed “poor” Shatta Wale would make it" - Shatta Mitchy
Record Label 1.5m for Shatta Wale speculation -Zylofon Media
Dance Hall King Shatta Wale just sent the perfect motivational message to never give up
MUSIGA Kwaw Kese doesn't pay his MUSIGA dues, says Obour
Better Future Shatta Wale's throwback photo with Shatta Michy will give you hope for bae
Louisa Adinkra Kumawood star spent GHc 7000 cedis on a pool party which flopped
Shatta Wale Patapa nearly 'killed' my career - artiste reveals

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
3 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
4 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
5 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for...bullet
6 Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money in her...bullet
7 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A...bullet
8 EBONYbullet
9 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for...bullet
10 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet

Celebrities

RIP 'Kind,respectful and a philanthropist' -Bullet eulogises Ebony
Amber Rose with boyfriend, 21 Savage
Amber Rose Model, 21 Savage split
Ebony Reigns died through road accident
RIP Ebony Mortuary man in Ebony fondling video speaks: denies culpability
Zylofone team
Zylofone team Zylofon Media boss donates to late Ebony’s family