Shatta Wale has tried to make us all believe that he is the richest artiste in Ghana on several occassions.

The dancehall artiste generated a lot of buzz when he opened a grill and pub joint for his baby mama, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah aka Shatta Michy sometime last year.

But like with everything Shatta Wale, there was controversy at the Diamond Pub and Grill spot at East Legon in Accra when a task force from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) tried to demolish the structure.

Diamond Pub was among some structures situated within the East Legon Green Belt zone and which had been earmarked for demolition.

Pulse Ghana's constant monitoring of the structure has shown that the pub is not functioning creating the assumption is that it has collapsed from non-patronage.

A resident in the vicinity confirmed to Pulse that the pub had not been operating for months.

The facility is owned by Shatta Michy, wife of Ghanaian dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr popularly known as Shatta Wale.

Pulse Ghana will keep you updated on any further development.