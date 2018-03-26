Photos 10 heartbreaking moments from Ebony Reigns' funeral

Thousands of Ghanaians including close friends and staunch fans of the "Sponsor" hitmakers filled the forecourt of the State House in Accra to the fullest on Saturday, March 24, to pay their last respect to her.
We have all been affected by the sudden and troubling demise of Ghana's beloved Dancehall songstress, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng 'Ebony Reigns'.
It was a heart-wrenching moment to see the rising star exit this planet but they say 'death is inevitable' so we have to accept and move on.
Our cameras were around throughout the ceremony and here are the most heartbreaking yet unforgettable moments we captured.
Once again, hold your tears!