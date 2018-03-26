Photos 10 heartbreaking moments from Ebony Reigns' funeral

Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

10 heartbreaking moments from Ebony Reigns' funeral


10 heartbreaking moments from Ebony Reigns' funeral

Thousands of Ghanaians including close friends and staunch fans of the "Sponsor" hitmakers filled the forecourt of the State House in Accra to the fullest on Saturday, March 24, to pay their last respect to her.

Hold you tears, my dear! Because you are not the only one in pain!!

We have all been affected by the sudden and troubling demise of Ghana's beloved Dancehall songstress, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng 'Ebony Reigns'.

It was a heart-wrenching moment to see the rising star exit this planet but they say 'death is inevitable' so we have to accept and move on.

Our cameras were around throughout the ceremony and here are the most heartbreaking yet unforgettable moments we captured.

Once again, hold your tears!

1. When she was laid in state (VIEWERS DISCRETION IS ADVISED).

 

2. When her broken-hearted parents filed past her mortal remains in a grief-stricken manner.

Ebony Reigns' parents file past her mortal remains play Ebony Reigns' parents file past her mortal remains

 

3. When her manager Bullet (Ruff N Smooth) and other Rufftown/Midas Touch Records management team members failed to hold their tears.

play When her manager Bullet (Ruff N Smooth) and other Rufftown/Midas Touch Records management team couldn't hold their tears

 

4. Highlife legend Amakye Dede's doleful look. It's clear he can't console himself not to talk of Ebony's family.

play Amakye Dede

 

5. Veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo had tears written all over his face.

play Kofi Adjorlolo

 

6. It is well, Countryman Songo! It's is well.

A post shared by Pulse Ghana (@pulseghana) on

 

7. Ebony's sister. This makes me mad!

play Ebony's sister

 

8. This touching tribute from Methodist Girls Senior High School students -- Ebony's alma mater

A post shared by Pulse Ghana (@pulseghana) on

 

9. I don't want to see this moment again!

10 heartbreaking moments from Ebony Reigns' funeral play Heartbreaking moments from Ebony's funeral

 

10. And never again, in Ghana showbiz!

play Heartbreaking moments from Ebony's funeral
