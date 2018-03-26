Photos 10 heartbreaking moments from Ebony Reigns' funeral

news

Hold you tears, my dear! Because you are not the only one in pain!!

We have all been affected by the sudden and troubling demise of Ghana's beloved Dancehall songstress, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng 'Ebony Reigns'.

Thousands of Ghanaians including close friends and staunch fans of the "Sponsor" hitmakers filled the forecourt of the State House in Accra to the fullest on Saturday, March 24, to pay their last respect to her.

It was a heart-wrenching moment to see the rising star exit this planet but they say 'death is inevitable' so we have to accept and move on.

Our cameras were around throughout the ceremony and here are the most heartbreaking yet unforgettable moments we captured.

Once again, hold your tears!

1. When she was laid in state (VIEWERS DISCRETION IS ADVISED).

2. When her broken-hearted parents filed past her mortal remains in a grief-stricken manner.

3. When her manager Bullet (Ruff N Smooth) and other Rufftown/Midas Touch Records management team members failed to hold their tears.

4. Highlife legend Amakye Dede's doleful look. It's clear he can't console himself not to talk of Ebony's family.

5. Veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo had tears written all over his face.

6. It is well, Countryman Songo! It's is well.

7. Ebony's sister. This makes me mad!

8. This touching tribute from Methodist Girls Senior High School students -- Ebony's alma mater

9. I don't want to see this moment again!

10. And never again, in Ghana showbiz!