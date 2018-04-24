Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Afia Schwarzenegger jabs KKD over 'side chicks' comment


TV/Radio persoality Afia Schwarzenegger has responded to Ace broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darkwah for saying husbands should stop providing for side chicks.

Television/Radio personality Afia Schwarzenegger has a sharp response to KKD over his take on the Moesha Boduong's comment on CNN.

Ace broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (KKD), defending actress Moesha Boduong flayed for her controversial interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, thinks that husbands, not young ladies (side chicks), needed to be adviced.

He advised husbands to concentrate on their families and stop providing for ‘side chicks’.

However, comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger in an interview with TV Africa lashed the veteran broadcaster saying he's no different from Moesha.

She alleged that KKD is a married man who 'bonks' young girls.

"But that KKD, he's someone's husband and he had sex with an 18-year-old girl. He is a married man who 'bonks' young girls so if he says what Moesha said is the truth then I beg to differ," she said.

She continued that Moesha's comment is not the true representation of the Ghanaian woman. According to her, most Ghanaian women are very hardworking.

"I don't sleep with married men so I won't accept his take except when he said it in a context that Moesha probably didn't mean what she said."

Kwesi Kyei Darkwa

READ MORE: My sponsor's wife knows about me – Moesha Buodong

The actress and model Moesha Boduong has apologized to Ghanaians, particularly women, for offending their sensibilities following her interview with CNN.

According to her, it was not her intention to offend anyone with her generalisation of Ghanaian women in her interview with the international news outfit.

Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa known in showbiz as Afia Shwarzenegger is a popular Ghanaian actress and comedian.

