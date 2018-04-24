My sponsor's wife knows about me – Moesha Buodong

news

Ghanaian actress and model Moesha Buodong has said that the wife of the married man she’s dating knows about her existence.

She made this revelation to CNN's award-winning journalist Christine Amanpour on an episode of "Sex and Love Around the World".

She said that she funds her 'ostentatious' lifestyle by bedding rich married men since the acting jobs are not really paying.

"When you want to get an apartment, in Ghana you pay two years in advance and I just started working, where will I get the money," she argued.

When asked whether her Christian beliefs do not contradict her actions she said “I’m a Christian…I’m a loyal mistress, so I’m good and the wife knows about me. What I’m doing is not causing anyone harm or causing pain.”

She entreated married women whose husbands have mistresses to stay married since their next partner is likely to cheat.

“When you leave your husband because he had a girlfriend, your next husband is going to do the same thing. It’s not a good thing but it’s happening everywhere.”