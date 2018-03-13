Afia Schwarzenegger reportedly arrested

news

Television and radio personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa known in showbiz as Afia Schwarzenegger has been picked up by Adabraka Police for verbally assaulting Prophet Kumchacha, Kasapaonline reports.

The Founder and Leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, known in real life as Nicholas Osei, lodged a complaint at the Adabraka Police station after they had a brawl at Kasapa FM. Afia Schwarzenegger was afterwards invited by the Adabraka Police to aid in investigations relating to the verbal assault case.

Checks indicate that currently the comedienne has been transferred from the Adabraka Police Station to the Headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department for questioning on the verbal assault complaint and another pending case.

On radio was the venue of hot exchanges after Afia Schwarzenegger came in to react to claims by the Founder and Leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha relating to recent prophecies by most Men of God.

Unfortunately, the argument got intense between the female presenter and the popular Man of God after tempers flared.

In a video outside the studio, Kumchacha nearly threw the first punch because he felt uncomfortable with the kind of utterances made by Afia Schwarzenegger as passersby watched them.