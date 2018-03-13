Afia Schwarzenegger reportedly arrested

Prophet Kumchacha lodged a complaint at the Adabraka Police station after they had a brawl at Kasapa FM.
The Founder and Leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, known in real life as Nicholas Osei, lodged a complaint at the Adabraka Police station after they had a brawl at Kasapa FM. Afia Schwarzenegger was afterwards invited by the Adabraka Police to aid in investigations relating to the verbal assault case.
Checks indicate that currently the comedienne has been transferred from the Adabraka Police Station to the Headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department for questioning on the verbal assault complaint and another pending case.
READ MORE: Yvonne Nelson, Efya surprise First lady on her birthday
Unfortunately, the argument got intense between the female presenter and the popular Man of God after tempers flared.
In a video outside the studio, Kumchacha nearly threw the first punch because he felt uncomfortable with the kind of utterances made by Afia Schwarzenegger as passersby watched them.