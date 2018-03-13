Yvonne Nelson, Efya surprise First lady on her birthday

news

Top actress Yvonne Nelson and songstress Efya, two of which are Ghana's loved female entertainers yesterday surprised Ghana's First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo turned 67 yesterday March 12 was surprised with a birthday cake and a range of other gifts as part of her birthday celebrations.

Yvonne Nelson shared on her Instagram page, along with other members of the Vitamilk Girl Talk Hangout including Lharley, a famous socialite paid a surprise visit to the First Lady's residence in order to celebrate her on her 67th birthday.

A birthday song and cake were not all the group of celebrities had to offer, as they brought with them a series of gifts that included a portrait of the First Lady, boxes of goodies from Vitamilk, along with a new bottled drink made of honey and herbs.

Watch video: