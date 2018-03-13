Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Yvonne Nelson, Efya surprise First lady on her birthday


Video Yvonne Nelson, Efya surprise First lady on her birthday

Lots of Ghanaian citizens joined in the first lady to wish her well on her birthday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yvonne Nelson, Efya surprise First lady on her birthday play

Yvonne Nelson, Efya surprise First lady on her birthday
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top actress Yvonne Nelson and songstress Efya, two of which are Ghana's loved female entertainers yesterday surprised Ghana's First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo turned 67 yesterday March 12 was surprised with a birthday cake and a range of other gifts as part of her birthday celebrations.

Yvonne Nelson shared on her Instagram page, along with other members of the Vitamilk Girl Talk Hangout including Lharley, a famous socialite paid a surprise visit to the First Lady's residence in order to celebrate her on her 67th birthday.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo wishes wife a lovely birthday

A birthday song and cake were not all the group of celebrities had to offer, as they brought with them a series of gifts that included a portrait of the First Lady, boxes of goodies from Vitamilk, along with a new bottled drink made of honey and herbs.

Watch video:

 

A post shared by Yvonne Nelson (@yvonnenelsongh) on

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Zylofon saga: Kumi Guitar is disappointed in Afia Schwarzenegger Zylofon saga Kumi Guitar is disappointed in Afia Schwarzenegger
Kwaw Kese: "Still, your killers not found" - rapper marks Fennec Okyere's 4th anniversary with sad message Kwaw Kese "Still, your killers not found" - rapper marks Fennec Okyere's 4th anniversary with sad message
Zylofon Media: Stonebwoy will ‘go hungry’ if he leaves Zylofon, says Shatta Wale Zylofon Media Stonebwoy will ‘go hungry’ if he leaves Zylofon, says Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy-Zylofon saga: I wasn't there when he shot the gun - Bulldog Stonebwoy-Zylofon saga I wasn't there when he shot the gun - Bulldog
Rev. Fiifi Khan Agyakwa: MUSIGA Administrator reported dead Rev. Fiifi Khan Agyakwa MUSIGA Administrator reported dead
Stonebwoy-Zylofon saga: Transport manager of Zylofon Media reportedly fired Stonebwoy-Zylofon saga Transport manager of Zylofon Media reportedly fired

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: A-Plus Blasts Kumchacha Over Rift With Afia Schwarzenegger Celebrity News A-Plus Blasts Kumchacha Over Rift With Afia Schwarzenegger
Viral Video: Afia Schwarzenegger In Heated Exchange With Kumchacha Viral Video Afia Schwarzenegger In Heated Exchange With Kumchacha
Zylofon Brouhaha: Stonebwoy Reveals He Fired Gunshot In Self-Defense Zylofon Brouhaha Stonebwoy Reveals He Fired Gunshot In Self-Defense



Top Articles

1 Zylofon Brouhaha Stonebwoy reveals he fired gunshot in self-defensebullet
2 Audio This is how Bulldog attacked Stonebwoy with GUNS & THUGSbullet
3 Zylofon Media Bulldog reportedly fires gun at Stonebwoybullet
4 Stonebwoy still has contract with Zylofon music- spokesmanbullet
5 Stonebwoy-Zylofon saga I wasn't there when he shot the gun - Bulldogbullet
6 Stonebwoy-Zylofon saga Transport manager of Zylofon Media...bullet
7 Zylofon Media Stonebwoy will ‘go hungry’ if he leaves...bullet
8 Ebony Reigns Police on why mortuary attendant recorded...bullet
9 Rev. Fiifi Khan Agyakwa MUSIGA Administrator reported deadbullet
10 Stonebwoy Zylofon Music 'unfollow' dancehall musician...bullet

Related Articles

Kwaw Kese "Still, your killers not found" - rapper marks Fennec Okyere's 4th anniversary with sad message
Zylofon Media Stonebwoy will ‘go hungry’ if he leaves Zylofon, says Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy-Zylofon saga I wasn't there when he shot the gun - Bulldog
Rev. Fiifi Khan Agyakwa MUSIGA Administrator reported dead
Stonebwoy-Zylofon saga Transport manager of Zylofon Media reportedly fired
Zylofon Brouhaha Stonebwoy reveals he fired gunshot in self-defense
Stonebwoy still has contract with Zylofon music- spokesman
Audio This is how Bulldog attacked Stonebwoy with GUNS & THUGS
Zylofon Media Bulldog reportedly fires gun at Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy Zylofon Music 'unfollow' dancehall musician on Social Media

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meetingbullet
3 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for Shatta Walebullet
4 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
5 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
6 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
7 Video Shatta Wale in HOT exchange of words with police officerbullet
8 Video Shatta Wale will commit suicide and die - Prophet...bullet
9 Indiscipline Shatta Wale in heated exchange with police...bullet
10 Look Alike Daddy Lumba sues look-alike musician for...bullet

Celebrities

Nana-Aba-Anamoah
Nana Ama Anamoah Black Queens won gold for Ghana; the Black Stars haven't in 30 years - Journalist
Deborah Vannesah
Sister Deborah Songstress glows in Kente kimono
Samini
#FearKillsDreams Nana Aba Anamoah, KOD, Samini, Edem, others campaign against fear
Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson Actress says she is happy giving birth out of wedlock