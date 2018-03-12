Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Nana Addo wishes wife a lovely birthday


Photo Nana Addo wishes wife a lovely birthday

We can't have enough of Ghana's political duo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nana Addo wishes Rebecca a lovely birthday play

Nana Addo and Rebecca
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo has wished his wife, Rebecca Akuffo-Addo, a lovely birthday on Social Media.

The president of  Ghana, Nana Akuffo-Addo, posted took to his Facebook wall to share a picture of his wife, Rebecca Akuffo-Addo, the second lady of Ghana to celebrate her on her natal day.

The beautiful photo of the first lady which he captioned: “Happy birthday to my beloved Rebecca” had the first lady rocking a Made-in-Ghana attire.

READ ALSO : 5 times Ghana’s First Lady made African print a national costume

Nana Addo wishes wife a lovely birthday play

Nana Addo and Reneca

 

The President has been married to his beautiful wife for 20 years now.

Some other Ghanaian netizens on Facebook are also celebrating his wife and wishing her well on her birthday.

Nana Addo wishes wife a lovely birthday play

Nana Addo and rebecca
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Wedding Tips: 5 thoughtful wedding gifts every Ghanaian man would love Wedding Tips 5 thoughtful wedding gifts every Ghanaian man would love
Celebrity Baby: Photos from naming ceremony of Ameyaw Debrah’s son at his wedding Celebrity Baby Photos from naming ceremony of Ameyaw Debrah’s son at his wedding
Celebrity Wedding: Beautiful photos from Ameyaw Debrah's wedding you need to see Celebrity Wedding Beautiful photos from Ameyaw Debrah's wedding you need to see
Pulse Wedding: 5 things every woman should know before choosing a wedding gown Pulse Wedding 5 things every woman should know before choosing a wedding gown
Relationship Tips: 6 decisions wives should take without consulting husbands Relationship Tips 6 decisions wives should take without consulting husbands
Celebrity Wedding: Ameyaw Debrah gets married in a lovely ceremony Celebrity Wedding Ameyaw Debrah gets married in a lovely ceremony

Recommended Videos

Relationship Tip: Signs That You Have A Shitty Boyfriend Relationship Tip Signs That You Have A Shitty Boyfriend
Relationship: 5 Reasons Why Marriage Is Not The Goal Of Successful Relationship Relationship 5 Reasons Why Marriage Is Not The Goal Of Successful Relationship
Lifestyle: 5 Ways To Save Money On Your Wedding Expenses Lifestyle 5 Ways To Save Money On Your Wedding Expenses



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 6 decisions wives should take without consulting husbandsbullet
2 Celebrity Wedding Beautiful photos from Ameyaw Debrah's wedding you...bullet
3 Pulse Wedding 5 things every woman should know before choosing a...bullet
4 Relationship Tips 6 things to do before sex to make it more...bullet
5 Celebrity Wedding Ameyaw Debrah gets married in a lovely ceremonybullet
6 Celebrity Baby Photos from naming ceremony of Ameyaw Debrah’s...bullet
7 Relationship Tips 7 things men like in women more than good...bullet
8 Marriage Tips 4 ways to make up after cheating on your husbandbullet
9 Dating Tips 9 signs she wants to be your girlfriendbullet
10 Dating Tips 9 tips on how to be a sexy Ghanaian manbullet

Related Articles

Photo Nana Addo wishes wife a lovely birthday
Celebrity Baby Photos from naming ceremony of Ameyaw Debrah’s son at his wedding
Celebrity Wedding Beautiful photos from Ameyaw Debrah's wedding you need to see
Pulse Wedding 5 things every woman should know before choosing a wedding gown
Relationship Tips 6 decisions wives should take without consulting husbands
Celebrity Wedding Ameyaw Debrah gets married in a lovely ceremony
Relationship Tips 5 ways to make a lady feel loved in a relationship
Relationship Tips 5 ways to avoid unnecessary fights with your boyfriend
Marriage Tips 4 ways to make up after cheating on your husband
Wedding Tips 5 best lingerie ideas for your honeymoon

Top Videos

1 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
2 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly Turns...bullet
3 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
4 Relationship Tips How to propose to a Christian girlbullet
5 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
6 Relationship Tips How to tell if she is single and desperate...bullet
7 Marriage Reasons why you should probably not get marriedbullet
8 Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl...bullet
9 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
10 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet

Relationships & Weddings

'I got my first weave and it turned me into a sex goddess'
Sex & Relationships 'I got my first weave and it turned me into a sex goddess'
Couple
Relationship Tips 5 ways to make a lady feel loved in a relationship
Kwasy Danyels and Sophia
Relationship Tips 5 ways to avoid unnecessary fights with your boyfriend
Peek-a-boo bralette (Beautifulbeneath)
Wedding Tips 5 best lingerie ideas for your honeymoon