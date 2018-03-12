Nana Addo wishes wife a lovely birthday

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo has wished his wife, Rebecca Akuffo-Addo, a lovely birthday on Social Media.

The president of Ghana, Nana Akuffo-Addo, posted took to his Facebook wall to share a picture of his wife, Rebecca Akuffo-Addo, the second lady of Ghana to celebrate her on her natal day.

The beautiful photo of the first lady which he captioned: “Happy birthday to my beloved Rebecca” had the first lady rocking a Made-in-Ghana attire.

The President has been married to his beautiful wife for 20 years now.

Some other Ghanaian netizens on Facebook are also celebrating his wife and wishing her well on her birthday.