Afia Schwarzenegger schools her followers on “betrayal”


Afia Schwarzenegger schools her followers on "betrayal"

Afia Schwarzenegger has left fans in a haze with her latest post on social media.

Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger has left fans in a haze with her latest post on social media.

Her post which read “Not every kiss is a kiss of love…Kindly Ask Jesus to tell you about Judas!!! Good Morning Scwaralewas” received a lot of responses from social media.

Afia, who became a topic of conversation last year when her ex-husband leaked a sex tape involving her, went viral on social media.

Afia hosted the Kokooko show on Despite Group’s UTV, before finally leaving to work with Angel TV where she currently hosts an evening entertainment show.

