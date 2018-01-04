Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Afia Schwarzenegger :  TV host admits to being an adulterer, accuses Berla Mundi of blackmailing and dating married politician


Afia Schwarzenegger has made some sickening allegations about Berla Mundi.

Last year ended on a scandalous note for EIB Network’s Berla Mundi and 2018 seems to have also started on a scandalous note for the Television and radio personality.

Last year, actress Yvonne Nelson made some damning allegations about the television personality after her show on GhOne TV discussed her giving birth out of wedlock and the fact that she should not be made a role model, Ghanafuo.com reports.

The year which is still young has seen her face another scandal as the maverick television personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has made some sickening allegations about her.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, Berla Mundi is a known husband snatcher. She indicated that Berla Mundi blackmailed one of her numerous boyfriend’s in order to keep her job at EIB after the media house wanted to sack her.

Afia alleged that one of the numerous husbands of other women Berla sleeps with is called Mr. Adams who is also a politician.

She posted "Dear people with good character sleeping with people's husbandssss ..

My bad character doesn't extend to someone's matrimonial home;my bad character doesn't extend to sleeping with people's husband for job nor doing make up at @nancyblaq on credit,i don't rent clothes to slay either..

Its a pity that things like these can open their mouth to talk about character... Becos some of us due to the respect we have for some people has chosen to be silent on things...

Madam Character...may be the host of the Character show didnt tell you that she is blackmailing someones husband for her job and becos the husband is a friend to the boss they kept her..

Madam good character tell your host we know her relationship with Mr Adams who is also married n a politician..making it already 2 married men.

Yes,my character is "not to take nonesense from nitwits" like thee and heaven n earth will bare me witness it s better than warming the beds of married man...atleast i married,yours is just Ashawo to rebt clothes for social media likes...So Sit ur fucking turkey clothes ass down n be humble...cos your characters are disgusting to say the least...we see all of you all the time but u see ur Ashawo business is none of my business!!!

Character my ass......How dare u talk about marriage when even ur dog has refused to propose to you...foolish girls,how dare u...foolish ambassadors of abortion.

How dare u talk about relationship aboa when every thing that have sex with you denies you...And when u want to talk about me pls wear better clothes...yall look like slaves

Dont dare me cos i have ur list".

filla 144

