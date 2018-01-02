Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Baby Name :  Yvonne Nelson reveals name of her daughter


Baby Name Yvonne Nelson reveals name of her daughter

Yvonne Nelson made the name of the baby known in a tweet where she blessed her daughter.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yvonne Nelson play

Yvonne Nelson
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Actress Yvonne Nelson has subtly disclosed the name of her daughter.

Her baby is called Ryn Roberts.

According to sheknows.com, “Ryn is a Welsh baby name. In Welsh, the meaning of the name Ryn is Ruler.”

READ ALSO: Highlife legend installed Chief at Agogo

She made the name of the baby known in a tweet where she blessed her daughter.

“Ryn Roberts .....you’ll be great in JESUS Name. Amen.”

play

 

After she was honoured at the GirlTalk concert she also wrote on Instagram that “Ryn will surely see this one day.”

READ ALSO: Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her inbox to demand for sex

play

 

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson gave birth to her first child at a health facility in Accra on Sunday (October 29, 2017).

Yvonne's baby daddy James Roberts is a British–born photographer based in London.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Kennedy Agyapong: NPP MP to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife musicians Kennedy Agyapong NPP MP to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5 highlife musicians
Sad News: Ajara Mapouka of 'Junka Town' fame dead Sad News Ajara Mapouka of 'Junka Town' fame dead
Proud Father: Stonebwoy welcomes first child with wife after 6 months of marriage Proud Father Stonebwoy welcomes first child with wife after 6 months of marriage
Disagreement: Shatta Wale sacks Shatta Mitchy from their home Disagreement Shatta Wale sacks Shatta Mitchy from their home
Amakye Dede: Highlife legend installed Chief at Agogo Amakye Dede Highlife legend installed Chief at Agogo
Issues: Liberian woman claims John Dumelo is father of her son Issues Liberian woman claims John Dumelo is father of her son

Recommended Videos

Hajia4Real: Shatta Michy and popular bosschick fight each other at Hajia4Real's party Hajia4Real Shatta Michy and popular bosschick fight each other at Hajia4Real's party
VIDEO: Ohemaa Mercy donates to the needy on Christmas day VIDEO Ohemaa Mercy donates to the needy on Christmas day
Becca: "Marriage is not a race" - Singer Becca "Marriage is not a race" - Singer



Top Articles

1 Afia Schwarzenegger Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her inbox to...bullet
2 Music Ebony blasts Prophet Kumchacha; says he is a jokerbullet
3 Proud Father Stonebwoy welcomes first child with wife after 6 months...bullet
4 Issues Liberian woman claims John Dumelo is father of her sonbullet
5 'Beef' 'You are not smart after all; you bitter woman' - Yvonne...bullet
6 Baby Name Yvonne Nelson reveals name of her daughterbullet
7 Ghana Music MUSIGA Grand Ball: 'Akufo-Addo in the midst of...bullet
8 MUSIGA Grand Ball I hope no one paid to sit close to me -...bullet
9 Tragedy Joyce Blessing escapes death in car accidentbullet
10 Disagreement Shatta Wale sacks Shatta Mitchy from...bullet

Top Videos

1 Hajia4Real Shatta Michy and popular bosschick fight each other at...bullet
2 Actress discloses Joselyn Dumas reveals her craziest sex fantasybullet
3 Not Again Afia Schwarzenegger drops new shocking details about her...bullet
4 Sex Fantasy I would totally have a threesome with my friend –...bullet
5 Joselyn Dumas "I'm always in charge when it comes to sex"bullet
6 Video Maame Serwaa killed her Mother – Prophetess Allegesbullet
7 Pulse TV Pulse Chat with Ebonybullet
8 Beast of No Nation Abraham Attah breaks the internet with...bullet
9 Celeb babies Ghanaian celebrities who gave birth in 2017bullet
10 Hustle Ebony slams Obour for criticising her outfitbullet

Celebrities

Artiste Manager 'I no longer manage Mzbel' -Fredyma
Shocking Kumchacha reveals Ebony fans threatened to burn down his church
Juliet Ibrahim and boyfriend, Iceberg Slim all set for the wedding of the year
Iceberg Slim Singer doesn't care about your opinions of his relationship
Bonang Matheba and AKA
AKA, Bonang Mathemba Celebrity couple have called it quits!