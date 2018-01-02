Baby Name :  Yvonne Nelson reveals name of her daughter

news

Actress Yvonne Nelson has subtly disclosed the name of her daughter.

Her baby is called Ryn Roberts.

According to sheknows.com, “Ryn is a Welsh baby name. In Welsh, the meaning of the name Ryn is Ruler.”

She made the name of the baby known in a tweet where she blessed her daughter.

“Ryn Roberts .....you’ll be great in JESUS Name. Amen.”

After she was honoured at the GirlTalk concert she also wrote on Instagram that “Ryn will surely see this one day.”

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson gave birth to her first child at a health facility in Accra on Sunday (October 29, 2017).

Yvonne's baby daddy James Roberts is a British–born photographer based in London.