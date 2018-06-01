Afia to name celebrities who are clients of Dr Obengfo

news

Media personality Afia Schwarzenneger says she will expose all celebrities who have visited Dr Dominic Obeng-Andoh's hospital for body enhancement surgeries.

According to Afia, many Ghanaian celebrities have been secretly visiting Obengfo Hospital but have kept quiet since the man got into trouble with the law.

Speaking in a video posted on her Instagram page, the TV host claimed she was in front of the hospital and has a list of names of people who have had surgeries done by Dr Dominic Obeng-Andoh.

Afia also defended Moesha Buduong who has consistently been in the news for using surgeries to enhance her hips.

Watch the video below:

Dr Dominic Obeng-Andoh is the Managing Director (MD) of the hospital and has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of Stacy Offei Darko, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer for National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP).

Afia Schwarzenegger, however, believes that no matter what, Dr Obeng-Andoh deserves some support, especially from his clients. She has therefore asked that every one of them must put #IstandwithDrObengfo hashtag on their page or get exposed by her.