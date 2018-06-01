Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Afia to name celebrities who are clients of Dr Obengfo


Video Afia Schwarzenneger threatens to expose celebrities who visit Dr Obengfo's hospital

TV host Afia Schwarzenneger to release list of celebrities who are clients of Dr Obengfo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Media personality Afia Schwarzenneger says she will expose all celebrities who have visited Dr Dominic Obeng-Andoh's hospital for body enhancement surgeries.

According to Afia, many Ghanaian celebrities have been secretly visiting Obengfo Hospital but have kept quiet since the man got into trouble with the law.

Speaking in a video posted on her Instagram page, the TV host claimed she was in front of the hospital and has a list of names of people who have had surgeries done by Dr Dominic Obeng-Andoh.

Afia also defended Moesha Buduong who has consistently been in the news for using surgeries to enhance her hips.

Watch the video below:

To whom it may concern Ghana Ay3 d3 rough rough....TAg them wai

A post shared by Queen Afia Schwarzenegger (@queenafiaschwarzenegger) on

READ MORE: Stephanie Benson is seriously giving age 50 goals with this workout session

Dr Dominic Obeng-Andoh is the Managing Director (MD) of the hospital and has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of Stacy Offei Darko, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer for National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP).

Afia Schwarzenegger, however, believes that no matter what, Dr Obeng-Andoh deserves some support, especially from his clients. She has therefore asked that every one of them must put #IstandwithDrObengfo hashtag on their page or get exposed by her.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: DJ Abrantee has been discharged from the hospital Photos DJ Abrantee has been discharged from the hospital
Music: History-making Samini to perform at Upstream Music Festival Music History-making Samini to perform at Upstream Music Festival
Unity: Sherifa Gunu reunites with her former manager Unity Sherifa Gunu reunites with her former manager
Video: Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship Beyoncé Video Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship Beyoncé
Chilling: Angel Obinim ‘flies’ with his wife to Barcelona for a romantic vacation Chilling Angel Obinim ‘flies’ with his wife to Barcelona for a romantic vacation
Great! Wife of the Late Daasebre Gyamenah no longer homeless Great! Wife of the Late Daasebre Gyamenah no longer homeless

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Let me release my video before your premiere – Pono begs Anas Celebrity News Let me release my video before your premiere – Pono begs Anas
Beyhive: Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship Beyoncé Beyhive Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship Beyoncé
Anas Number 12: Nana Aba Anamoah blasts NET 2 TV for showing leaked Anas photos Anas Number 12 Nana Aba Anamoah blasts NET 2 TV for showing leaked Anas photos



Top Articles

1 Chilling Angel Obinim ‘flies’ with his wife to Barcelona for a romantic...bullet
2 Oops! Fella Makafui says she is a virginbullet
3 Patapizzy! 6 photos of Patapaa that are basically awesome than your...bullet
4 Great! Wife of the Late Daasebre Gyamenah no longer homelessbullet
5 Number 12 Yaa Pono begs Anas to postpone the premiere of #12 exposebullet
6 Drake Keep calm guys and check out 25 sexy photos of rapper's...bullet
7 Look-alike Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma says she looks like...bullet
8 Video Don't call me Patapaa again, call me Patapizzybullet
9 Single! King Promise says he has never had a girlfriendbullet
10 Angelaaa! Davido can't control himself as he jams to...bullet

Related Articles

GMAA Joselyn Dumas and A.Y to host 2018 Golden Movie Awards Africa
Oops! Fella Makafui says she is a virgin
Win Adina says she is surprised she won Best Female Vocalist Award at the 2018 VGMA
Video Stephanie Benson is seriously giving age 50 goals with this workout session
'Nana' Check out photos from Becca's new African themed music video
Number 12 Yaa Pono begs Anas to postpone the premiere of #12 expose
Great! Wife of the Late Daasebre Gyamenah no longer homeless

Top Videos

1 New Mansion If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will be...bullet
2 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
3 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
4 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
5 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover on displaybullet
6 Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’bullet
7 Actress Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop talking...bullet
8 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
9 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot...bullet
10 EBONYbullet

Celebrities

Stephanie-Benson
Video Stephanie Benson is seriously giving age 50 goals with this workout session
'Nana' Check out photos from Becca's new African themed music video
Win Adina says she is surprised she won Best Female Vocalist Award at the 2018 VGMA
Joselyn Dumas And A.Y
GMAA Joselyn Dumas and A.Y to host 2018 Golden Movie Awards Africa