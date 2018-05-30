Stephanie Benson advises 50 years colleagues to work out

news

UK-based Ghanaian performer Stephanie Benson has advised her age mates to exercise regularly.

The 'One More' hitmaker shared on Instagram a video of herself teaching the 50s how to work out. She added with the caption:

"To all the over 50s, get out of your chair and do this with me. Do this and share your experience with me."

The mother of 5 who aside from her professional presence in music is noted for her goading fashion appeal. As for songs, she has more than enough in her archives to feed a horde of music lovers.

The ageless jazz singer has been in the news for going half naked and talking about her new song which to her will take the world by storm.