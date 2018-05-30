Fella Makafui says she is a virgin

news

Fella Makafui, a popular character in the Ghanaian youth series Yolo says she is a virgin.

Serwaa as she is known in the TV series gave her followers a chance to ask her any question on Instagram. A curious fan asked her what year she lost her virginity.

In Makafui's answer to the question, she disclosed she was still a virgin.

As i promised !!! Lets get interactive A post shared by MAKAFUI FELLA (@fellamakafui) on May 29, 2018 at 3:42pm PDT

Another fan by the name 'Ogidi gh' asked saying "Are you are married woman? And when was your last time you had sex? Answering the fan, the Yolo star said "I'm not married and I am still a virgin."

See some of the questions and answers below: