Oops! Fella Makafui says she is a virgin

Actress Fella Makafui tells her Instagram followers she is a virgin in a question and answer session.

Fella Makafui, a popular character in the Ghanaian youth series Yolo says she is a virgin.

Serwaa as she is known in the TV series gave her followers a chance to ask her any question on Instagram. A curious fan asked her what year she lost her virginity.

In Makafui's answer to the question, she disclosed she was still a virgin.

Another fan by the name 'Ogidi gh' asked saying "Are you are married woman? And when was your last time you had sex? Answering the fan, the Yolo star said "I'm not married and I am still a virgin."

See some of the questions and answers below:

