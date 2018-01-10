news

Veteran songstress Akosua Adjepong, claims some Ghanaian Gospel musicians are into alcoholism.

The "Frema" hitmaker in an interview on Hitz FM made the startling allegation, claiming that she has witnessed some female Gospel musicians drink alcohol before stage performances.

The bombshell was part of the advice she was asked to give to people in the showbiz industry.

The veteran musician started by sharing an experience she had some years ago when a band leader she was working with at the time tried to give her alcohol to help her get rid of shyness when she gets on stage.

She said she turned down the offer by the band leader.

“Some of our gospel musicians drink alcohol before they get on stage and it is very heartbreaking,” she said.

Akosua Adjepong refused to mention names but went ahead to advise musicians, actors and people in the industry to be good role models to the younger generation.

“Some people don’t really pay attention when the sermon is being preached; some even sleep but immediately get up when they start singing gospel songs. People actually pay heed to the words of Gospel song so I’m begging our gospel musicians to change,” she urged.

She pleaded with people who take in alcohol before performances to put an end to it and change their ways this New Year.