BBC interview actress Maame Serwa


Maame Serwaa BBC interview actress

BBC interviews actress Maame Serwa and she spoke on the need for women .

Kumawood actress Clara Amoaten Benson ‘Maame Swerwaa’  appeared on BBC documentary show where she talked about her career, charity in Ghana and others subject matters.

A crew from BBC UK paid a visit to actresses in Ghana. Our own Maame Serwaa was a guest on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) UK on Wednesday, April 11.

The young actress also spoke on the need for women, particularly in Africa, to be supported, and given opportunities which would make the world “believe in them more.”

According to Maame Serwaa, she did not have it easy while trying to make a mark for herself in the movie industry.

The actress also disclosed that while that menace was and is still prevalent in the industry, she never agreed to “go down” with any producer before being given a role.

Explaining further she said, I know my value and talent as an actress, therefore she allowed those attributes to speak for her rather than the roles.

According to her, she is a very positive person, therefore, she does not allow negativity and bad talk from people and the media to get to her.

