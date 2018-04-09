Maame Serwaa Kumawood actress says she’s ‘cool’ with Bill Asamoah’s wife

Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Kumawood actress says she’s ‘cool’ with Bill Asamoah’s wife


According to Maame Serwaa, there exists a cordial relationship between herself and the actor’s wife in spite of all the negative reports.

Fast-rising Kumawood actress, Clara Benson, popularly known as Maame Serwaa, says rumors that she’s in a relationship with Bill Asamoah are false, and adds that she’s actually cool with the actor’s wife.

The young actress has had to contend with several questions from the media following reports that she is dating fellow Kumawood actor, Bill Asamoah.

The rumours became much more intense after comments from colleague actor Big Akwes claimed the pair were in a serious relationship.

Although Big Akwes later apologized for making such unfounded allegations, the rumours have continued to linger on.

Maame Serwaa admits she is very close to Bill Asamoah, but strongly rejects claims that she is in a relationship with the actor.

Speaking on the Delay Show, the actress said there is no bad blood between herself and Bill’s wife despite rumours of the relationship with her husband.

According to her, Bill Asamoah’s wife is like a mother and there is no way she would go behind her back to sleep with her husband.

“I go to his house when his wife is always around. She is like a mother to me and is the very reason I gained admission at OKESS. We always play a lot and I even tease her that her kids are my husbands and will marry them one day,” the teenage actress said.

Maame serwaa has been a sensation since breaking into the local movie industry. Early this year the young actress signed a five-year management deal with Silvanus Records, a newly established multimedia company.

