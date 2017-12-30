Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

'Beef' :  'You are not smart after all; you bitter woman' - Yvonne tells Berla Mundi


Her outburst stems from the fact that Berla Mundi was discussing her pregnancy and child birth with her guests on her show, "The Late Afternoon Show," on GHOne TV.

Ghanaian movie actress, Yvonne Nelson, has blasted media personality Berla Mundi, describing her as a bitter woman.

Yvonne Nelson also warned her not to "rain curse" into her 2018, in a tweet Friday night.

"Don't rain curses into your 2018. A bunch of bitter women in this industry, I am only commenting on this because I thought you were smarter than the rest and because I casted you once," the actress tweeted.

She has since deleted the tweet.

The panelists held that she wasn't legally married when she got pregnant. This did not sit well with her, prompting her to blast the show host on Twitter.

In a another tweet, Yvonne accused Mundi of dating a married man.

"You've been dating a married man and you have the guts to spread lies about me on your show with clueless guests...," she noted.

