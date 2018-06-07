Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Beyonce and Jay-Z share adorable new photos with their twins


Twinie... Beyonce and Jay-Z shares new photos of their twins Sir and Rumi

American superstars Beyonce and Jayz shares adorable pictures of their twin Sir Carter and Rumi.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Beyonce and Jayz finally showed off their twins, Rumi and Sir Carter on the Run II Tour in the UK on Wednesday,June 6, 2018.

The couple kicked off their "On the Run II" tour in Cardiff, U.K. It was more than just an auditory experience.

During its opening night in Cardiff, the show unveiled new images of the 36-year-old singer and 48-year-old rapper holding their two younger children flashed on the screen with the messages “Love Is Universal” and “Love Never Changes” project between the two pictures, which were reportedly displayed during a short film.

Beyonce and Jay Z with their twin play

Beyonce and Jay Z with their twin

 

READ MORE: Top Ghanaian movies of the year 2018 (so far)

In the new images, the parents are separately seen holding both twins naked in front of a leafy background. The twins, who will celebrate their first birthday on June 13, are adorably naked in the short film.

Beyonce and Jay Z with their twin play

Beyonce and Jay Z with their twin

 

Fans of the pair were quick to comment on the “adorable” new images, leaving their remarks on twitter.

"The Twins Gemini Legends",one fan commented.

 

while another posted: “Rumi & Sir Carter are too cute .”

 

"I just fainted and woke up with no edges or brows" another said.

 

Beyonce gave birth to twins in June 2017.Jay-Z and Beyonce are also parents to six-year-old Blue Ivy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

#Number12: E.L expresses shock over Anas exposé #Number12 E.L expresses shock over Anas exposé
Christine-Marie Nyantakyi: Wife of Kwesi Nyantakyi prays for him ahead of "Number 12" premiere Christine-Marie Nyantakyi Wife of Kwesi Nyantakyi prays for him ahead of "Number 12" premiere
#IPICKKWESIA12: Shatta Wale Reacts To Kwesi Arthur’s BET Awards Nomination #IPICKKWESIA12 Shatta Wale Reacts To Kwesi Arthur’s BET Awards Nomination
#Number12: Sarkodie reacts to Kwesi Nyantakyi's 'taking over the country' exposé #Number12 Sarkodie reacts to Kwesi Nyantakyi's 'taking over the country' exposé
Photos: Mr Henry of Twens and fiancé release adorable pre-wedding photos Photos Mr Henry of Twens and fiancé release adorable pre-wedding photos
Ooop! US rapper Snoop Dogg shades Ghana for world cup failure Ooop! US rapper Snoop Dogg shades Ghana for world cup failure

Recommended Videos

Celebrities: I’m not arrogant; People just don’t understand me – Sarkodie Celebrities I’m not arrogant; People just don’t understand me – Sarkodie
Best New International Act, Viewers Choice Awards: How to vote for Kwesi Arthur to win his BET nomination Best New International Act, Viewers Choice Awards How to vote for Kwesi Arthur to win his BET nomination
Grind Day: Kwesi Arthur grabs a BET nomination Grind Day Kwesi Arthur grabs a BET nomination



Top Articles

1 Pastor Love Obaapa Christy's ex-husband claims most female Gospel...bullet
2 #Number12 Sarkodie reacts to Kwesi Nyantakyi's 'taking over the...bullet
3 Sarkodie Rapper breaks silence on his 'arrogant' appearancebullet
4 #IPICKKWESIA12 Shatta Wale Reacts To Kwesi Arthur’s BET Awards...bullet
5 Sarkodie Rapper reveals why he loves Shatta Walebullet
6 Nollywood Aki opens up on alleged ‘fight’ with Pawpawbullet
7 Yvonne Nelson reportedly breaks up with baby daddy Jamie...bullet
8 Christine-Marie Nyantakyi Wife of Kwesi Nyantakyi prays...bullet
9 Ooop! US rapper Snoop Dogg shades Ghana for world cup...bullet
10 Moesha Boduong Actress drops racy photo, says "I don't...bullet

Related Articles

Love-birds Lovely photos of Mr Eazi and his girlfriend on a romantic holiday in Italy
Career Kurl Songx reveals why he hasn't regretted leaving his teaching job
Pastor Love Obaapa Christy's ex-husband claims most female Gospel artistes engage in prostitution
Hurray!!! KKD celebrates his 80-year-old dad like every proud son should
Yvonne Nelson reportedly breaks up with baby daddy Jamie Roberts
Sexual Orientation Ghana will soon legalise homosexuality – Rex Omar
Ooop! US rapper Snoop Dogg shades Ghana for world cup failure
Photos Mr Henry of Twens and fiancé release adorable pre-wedding photos
#Number12 Sarkodie reacts to Kwesi Nyantakyi's 'taking over the country' exposé

Top Videos

1 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
2 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju menbullet
3 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
4 Beyhive Watch thousands attend mass at a church to worship Beyoncébullet
5 New Mansion If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will...bullet
6 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
7 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed - Ahoufe...bullet
8 Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’bullet
9 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover...bullet
10 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot...bullet

Celebrities

Rex Omar
Sexual Orientation Ghana will soon legalise homosexuality – Rex Omar
KKD
Hurray!!! KKD celebrates his 80-year-old dad like every proud son should
Kurl Songx
Career Kurl Songx reveals why he hasn't regretted leaving his teaching job
Mr Eazi and Girlfriend Temi
Love-birds Lovely photos of Mr Eazi and his girlfriend on a romantic holiday in Italy