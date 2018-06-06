Top Ghanaian movies of the year 2018 (so far)

news

In the recent past, the Ghanaian movie industry has experienced significant growth.

Ghallywood movies are not only entertaining to watch but also bring out the cultural aspects of life in Ghana.

From romantic dramas to traditional tales of blessings and curses, here is a list of top 8 Ghanaian movies of the year 2018 (so far).

SideChic Gang:

Sidechic Gang, which features fascinating actors such as Nana Ama McBrown, Lydia Forson, Sika Osei, Adjetey Anang, Bernard Nyarko, Eddie Kufour, Akofa Edjeane and a host of other great actors.

Synopsis: Three female friends find out they can make fortunes from exposing cheating husbands and boyfriends after making tons of cash unexpectedly from reporting a cheating husband to the wife.

They quit their ushering job to set up "Sidechic Gang" - an agency solely dedicated to clamping down the side chick menace. Their services are available to only women.

After few exposè, their Sidechic Gang becomes popular, attracting traffic from victims of side chicks. This translates into more cash for them. The men in the town are unhappy with the sudden popularity of the gang.

Potato Potahto

Synopsis: Potato Potahto tells the story of a divorced couple who decide to share equal space in their ex-matrimonial home soon realize that the ingenious idea is easier said than done.

What follows next is are awkward situations as they try to express themselves. The film features both Ghanaian and Nigerian actors.

‘Potato Potahto’ stars an impressive cast that includes, OC Ukeje, Joselyn Dumas, Joke Silva, Chris Attoh, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Nikki Samonas, Adjetey Anang, Lala Akindoju, and Victoria Michaels.

Apples and Bananas:

The movie had a lot of buzz surrounding it. The movie features Fella Makafui, Moesha Buduong, Afia Odo, Kobi Rana, Too sweet Annan and many more.

Chaskele

The movie is a classic movie about life in the typical slums of Africa. This movie will make you laugh your hearts out and make you cry too. An epic combination of your favourite talented actors.

The movie stars Lil Win Ankasah, Lawyer Nti, Fella Makafui, Kobi Rana, Kalsoume Sinare, Benard Nyarko and etc.

The King with no Culture

The movie is said to be the first ever epic movie in Ghana. The film features both Ghanaian and Nigerian actors. The movie features Elikem Kumordzie, Jessica Williams, Emmanuel France, Jordan Adorwalo, Hogan Gabriel, Umar Krup, Vicky Zugah, Don K Yamoah, Nana Yaa Agyare, Princess Mimi Bala, and many others.

That Night

Synopsis: The movie tells the story of a fun-filled night that ends gloomily after a group of young adults after having a night out having fun decided to spend the night in a hotel. Nana Agyeman Jnr (a rich arrogant young man) ends up killing Dzigbordzi (a reserved gullible girl), the girl he hooked up with whilst attempting to forcefully have sex with her. With the help of his friends and the backing of his very wealthy father, they must find a way to cover up the situation.

The movie featured an amazing cast of upcoming actors and actresses professionally trained by the Zylofon Arts Club with ace actor Kofi Adjorlolo been the only well-known star in the movie. The movie is said to be shoot with an iPhone.

Getting Over Him

Synopsis: The movie tells the story of a young lady, who is trying to get over her ex-boyfriend, Taye."Getting Over Him" features Majid Michel, Matilda Obaseki, Deyemi Okanlawon, Bimbo Ademoye among others. it was directed by Desmond Elliot.

Baabani

Synopsis: The movie is a story about a 16 years old teenage girl Samira (Eman sinare) who lives with her mother Baabani (Kalsoume Sinare) and her Muslim brother Toufiq (Umar Krupp) in Nima, one of the well-known Muslim communities in Accra, the capital city of Ghana.



The story, which is said to be full of suspense is very interesting and educative.