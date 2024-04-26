Growing up in a farming community in Tepa, Ghana, Abubakar developed a deep passion for nature and conservation. After completing his undergraduate degree in forestry at one of Ghana’s leading universities, he moved to Alabama, USA, last year to pursue a master’s degree in forestry at Auburn University.
Ghanaian student sets new Guinness World Record by hugging 1,123 trees in 1 hour
A 29-year-old environmental activist and forestry student from Ghana, Abubakar Tahiru, has achieved a remarkable feat by setting a new world record for the most trees hugged in one hour.
Recommended articles
According to the Guinness World Records website, Abubakar's record attempt took place at Tuskegee National Forest, one of Alabama's four national forests. The attempt was conducted according to strict guidelines, defining a hug as both arms wrapped around a tree in a close embrace, with no tree hugged more than once and no damage caused.
Despite the challenge of fasting for Ramadan and being unable to drink water, Abubakar managed to hug an astounding 1,123 trees in one hour, averaging nearly 19 hugs per minute.
"The hardest part was moving quickly between trees while ensuring each hug met the required standards," Abubakar shared. "Fasting and the repetitive motion made it quite physically demanding."
Surpassing the minimum requirement of 700 hugs, Abubakar became the first holder of this record, achieving an average of one hug every three seconds.
"Not being able to drink water throughout the attempt posed a significant challenge," he admitted. "But it also allowed me to continue uninterrupted."
Abubakar sees this achievement as a meaningful gesture to highlight the importance of trees in our ecosystem and the urgency of environmental conservation.
"After setting this world record, I aim to deepen my involvement in forestry by promoting sustainable practices and collaborating with environmental organizations," Abubakar stated. "I want to inspire the youth in Ghana, especially those from less privileged communities, to rise above challenges and make a significant impact."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh