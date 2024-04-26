Ghanaian student sets new Guinness World Record by hugging 1,123 trees in 1 hour

According to the Guinness World Records website, Abubakar's record attempt took place at Tuskegee National Forest, one of Alabama's four national forests. The attempt was conducted according to strict guidelines, defining a hug as both arms wrapped around a tree in a close embrace, with no tree hugged more than once and no damage caused.

Despite the challenge of fasting for Ramadan and being unable to drink water, Abubakar managed to hug an astounding 1,123 trees in one hour, averaging nearly 19 hugs per minute.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

"The hardest part was moving quickly between trees while ensuring each hug met the required standards," Abubakar shared. "Fasting and the repetitive motion made it quite physically demanding."

Surpassing the minimum requirement of 700 hugs, Abubakar became the first holder of this record, achieving an average of one hug every three seconds.

"Not being able to drink water throughout the attempt posed a significant challenge," he admitted. "But it also allowed me to continue uninterrupted."

Abubakar sees this achievement as a meaningful gesture to highlight the importance of trees in our ecosystem and the urgency of environmental conservation.