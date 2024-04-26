The project was released via Big Larry’s Record. The project is a well-orchestrated fusion of Afropop and Amapiano.
Larry Vibez transports us into his universe in 'Diary of the Vibez' EP
Afropop Newcomer Larry Vibez is set to make his mark in the burgeoning Afrobeat music space as he unveils his highly anticipated EP “Diary of Vibez.”
The 6-track project houses singles like “Stuckz,” “Blessings,” “Jolly,” and the lead single “Me & U.” The EP includes guest appearances by popular Nigerian music star Oritse Femi and female vocalist Tiana Ice. The production of the project was driven by seasoned producers including Holla, Flamze, and Citi Boi.
The love medley “Me & U” featuring Tiana Ice projects a storyline in which the songstress makes promises about giving her love to Vibez. She makes it known that the love between both parties is having a mental effect on her.
LISTEN:
Larry Vibez is the creative mind behind a number of celebrated tracks, each showcasing his versatility and growth as an artist.
While he navigates the dynamic landscape of the music industry, Larry remains an independent artist, fueling his creative endeavors with passion and an entrepreneurial spirit.
He has not only made his mark with his solo projects but has also collaborated and shared the stage with renowned artists such as Oritse Femi, Terry Apala, Tiana Ice, and Duncan Mighty.
Listen/download the beautiful 6 tracks project across your favorite digital streaming platforms here: https://found.ee/diaryofvibez
