DKB details fearful reason behind his silence on 2024 dumsor under Nana-Addo

In a tweet dated April 26, DKB, whose real name is Derrick Kobina Bonney, revealed his absence from the platform, citing the distress caused by the nation's economic woes and the unpredictable electricity supply.

ece-auto-gen

He further explained that expressing his true sentiments about the situation might lead to repercussions, humorously implying that he could land himself in trouble and end up "behind bars."

ADVERTISEMENT

"You haven't seen my tweets lately because, man, the state of the economy and the constant dumsor really get to me every day. If I were to tweet, I might end up in the 'counter-back' (police custody). Who else can relate?" he shared.

DKB's tweet struck a chord with many Ghanaians who are experiencing similar frustrations, as the country struggles with economic hardships and unreliable electricity, impacting both the economy and the welfare of its citizens.

Numerous individuals, including politicians and Ghanaian celebrities, have voiced concerns about the unstable power supply in certain regions.

Ghanaian actress and activist Yvonne Nelson has also taken to Twitter to advocate for a second #DumsorMustStop vigil in response to the ongoing power crisis in Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram

In her tweet on April 22, 2024, Nelson reached out to Imani Ghana, a civil society group, urging them to join forces for a fresh demonstration. She highlighted the significant contribution of IMANI to the success of the previous campaign.

Meanwhile, during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on February 27, 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo asserted that his administration deserves commendation for avoiding 'Dumsor' (power outages) for seven years since assuming office.