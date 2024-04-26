Guru opens up how COVID pushed him to enroll in Legon his dream school

Reflecting on his involvement in university activities, Guru reminisced about his active participation in various events such as Hall Week celebrations and collaborations with the Student Representative Council (SRC).

DCX

Notably, he successfully organized an event featuring Mister Drew, enhancing the vibrant campus atmosphere.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The University of Ghana has always been my aspiration, and being there feels surreal. I was eager to contribute in any way possible. In my first year, I supported and sponsored some Hall Week celebrations and collaborated with the SRC for Evandy Hall Week. Bringing Mister Drew was a highlight," he shared.

Guru also shed light on his motivations for pursuing higher education, attributing his decision to pandemic-induced boredom and his mother's encouragement to complete his degree.

Initially enrolling in a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology, he later switched to Political Science and Information Studies, aiming to apply his expertise on a global scale, particularly with aspirations to work with the United Nations.

"After the onset of COVID, I felt a sense of ennui. So I thought, 'Why not delve into academics?' My mother has always emphasized the importance of education, urging me to complete my degree.