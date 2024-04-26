Nonsense, give us timetable; Nana Yaa Brefo fumes over dumsor (VIDEO)

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Nana Yaa Brefo called on the authorities to provide a schedule for power outages to enable people to plan their daily activities and avoid frustrations.

"What nonsense is this? My lights just went out. They turn it off for two hours and then back on for a brief period. I had to spend midnight outside due to the heat. They are offering flimsy excuses. The government should issue a timetable so we know when the power will be off," she exclaimed.

"What kind of nonsense is this? If there's a problem, tell us so we can adjust. Because of this, we can't even plan, and there's insufficient air these days too," she added in the video below.

Recently, numerous individuals, including politicians and Ghanaian celebrities, have voiced concerns about the unstable power supply in certain regions.

Ghanaian actress and activist Yvonne Nelson has also taken to Twitter to advocate for a second #DumsorMustStop vigil in response to the ongoing power crisis in Ghana.

In her tweet on April 22, 2024, Nelson reached out to Imani Ghana, a civil society group, urging them to join forces for a fresh demonstration. She highlighted the significant contribution of IMANI to the success of the previous campaign.

Meanwhile, during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on February 27, 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo asserted that his administration deserves commendation for avoiding 'Dumsor' (power outages) for seven years since assuming office.