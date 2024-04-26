ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

MrBeast: World's most popular YouTuber surprisingly shows up in Ghana (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Ghana has made it onto the global map again following the visit of MrBeast to the West African country.

Mr Beast: World's most popular YouTuber surprisingly shows up in Ghana (VIDEO)
Mr Beast: World's most popular YouTuber surprisingly shows up in Ghana (VIDEO)

In the past few years, Ghana has become a favourite holiday and tourism destination for world superstars. Not long ago, Kai Cenat, a globally famed American streamer, briefly visited Ghana, and now the country has the opportunity to host MrBeast.

Recommended articles

The rich and famous YouTuber, who also doubles as a philanthropist, has been spotted out and about in Accra, the capital of Ghana, happily and peacefully going about his life.

Donaldson gave out cash as patients responded to their newfound ability to hear.youtube.com/@mrbeast
Donaldson gave out cash as patients responded to their newfound ability to hear.youtube.com/@mrbeast Business Insider USA

A few fans, after spotting the American socialite, approached him for photos and snaps and excitedly accepted all.

ADVERTISEMENT

An X user who also met him at an eatery shared his time and experience with MrBeast, and it has since gone viral. According to him, MrBeast is very welcoming and a nice person.

"Guys, you won't believe who I just met here. This is MrBeast," he said in the post below. While capturing the moment with his commentary, he said, "That's him standing there. I actually walked up to him and said hi to him; he is a really nice guy."

In another snap, fans walked into MrBeast at another location. Another X user sharing the video wrote "Wow, Mr Beast is in Ghana! Look at how boys are gathering to take pictures with him."

ADVERTISEMENT

James Stephen Donaldson, widely recognized by his online pseudonym MrBeast, is an American YouTuber, internet sensation, business innovator, and humanitarian.

Renowned for his dynamic and meticulously crafted content, MrBeast's videos are characterized by intricate challenges and generous giveaways on an impressive scale.

MrBeast confirmed his presence in Ghana by dropping the Ghana flag emoji on the post.

The exact reason or motivation behind MrBeast's visit to Ghana is yet to be known. Nevertheless, Ghanaians are more than willing to ensure he has a good time and perhaps even considers making Ghana his second home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lil Win, Kwadow Sheldon , Mr Logic

Lil Win bans Kwadwo Sheldon, Mr. Logic, others from attending his movie premiere

Ghanaian sensation Gyakie

I won’t advise myself to date anyone in the music industry – Gyakie

Counselor urges Shatta Wale to include a psychologist in his management team

Counselor urges Shatta Wale to include psychologist in his management team

A dope house party

10 African countries with the highest number of young people living luxurious lifestyles