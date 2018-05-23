Boris Kodjoe named film Ambassador for Ghana

news

Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Madam Catherine Afeku has unveiled internationally acclaimed Hollywood actor, Boris Kodjoe as the Ambassador of Film for Ghana.

The Tourism Minister unveiled Boris Kodjoe to the press at a meeting in her office, after eulogizing him for being a brand and icon, asked him to take up the mantle and promote Ghana films.

Without hesitation, Boris Kodjoe accepted the appointment saying “I’m honoured to be the ambassador for my nation, but to achieve results it must be a team effort so I am looking forward to working together with all stakeholders"

Known in real life as Boris Frederic Cecil Tay-Natey Ofuatey-Kodjoe, Mr Kodjoe is an Australian-born actor of German and Ghanaian descent.

Mr Boris is famous for his roles as Kelby in the 2002 film Brown Sugar, the sports-courier agent Damon Carter on the Showtime drama series Soul Food and was a recurring character on FOX's The Last Man on Earth.

He currently co-stars on BET's Real Husbands of Hollywood and on the CBS medical drama Code Black.

Kodjoe was born in Vienna, Austria, the son of Ursula, a German psychologist of partially Jewish descent, and Kudjoe Eric, a Ghanaian physician who is a Krobo.