Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Boris Kodjoe named film Ambassador for Ghana


Oops! Boris Kodjoe named film Ambassador for Ghana

Minister for Tourism,Madam Catherine Afeku unveiled Hollywood actor, Boris Kodjoe as the Ambassador of film for Ghana.

  • Published:
Catherine Afeku and Boris Kodjoe play

Catherine Afeku and Boris Kodjoe
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Madam Catherine Afeku has unveiled internationally acclaimed Hollywood actor, Boris Kodjoe as the Ambassador of Film for Ghana.

The Tourism Minister unveiled Boris Kodjoe to the press at a meeting in her office, after eulogizing him for being a brand and icon, asked him to take up the mantle and promote Ghana films.

Without hesitation, Boris Kodjoe accepted the appointment saying “I’m honoured to be the ambassador for my nation, but to achieve results it must be a team effort so I am looking forward to working together with all stakeholders"

Catherine Afeku and Boris Kodjoe play Boris Kodjoe

READ MORE: Ex lover of Nayas reveals the true character of the actress

Known in real life as Boris Frederic Cecil Tay-Natey Ofuatey-Kodjoe, Mr Kodjoe is an Australian-born actor of German and Ghanaian descent.

Mr Boris is famous for his roles as Kelby in the 2002 film Brown Sugar, the sports-courier agent Damon Carter on the Showtime drama series Soul Food and was a recurring character on FOX's The Last Man on Earth.

He currently co-stars on BET's Real Husbands of Hollywood and on the CBS medical drama Code Black.

Kodjoe was born in Vienna, Austria, the son of Ursula, a German psychologist of partially Jewish descent, and  Kudjoe Eric, a Ghanaian physician who is a Krobo.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Moesha Boduong is taking care of needy kids after her CNN scandal Photos Moesha Boduong is taking care of needy kids after her CNN scandal
Photos & Videos: 18 times John Dumelo’s wife was ‘all over the place’ Photos & Videos 18 times John Dumelo’s wife was ‘all over the place’
Oops! Afia Schwarzenegger dares NDC to contact her for election campaign Oops! Afia Schwarzenegger dares NDC to contact her for election campaign
Hilarious: Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’ Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’
Inspiration: Sarkodie says he wants to be like Daddy Lumba Inspiration Sarkodie says he wants to be like Daddy Lumba
Oops! Here is why Nana Aba Anamoah blasted a fan on social media Oops! Here is why Nana Aba Anamoah blasted a fan on social media

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Facebook users troll Shatta Wale over ‘eczema’ on his neck Celebrity News Facebook users troll Shatta Wale over ‘eczema’ on his neck
Hilarious: Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’ Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’
New Mansion: If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will be inspired by Shatta Wale New Mansion If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will be inspired by Shatta Wale



Top Articles

1 In Your Face Lovely photos of Abrokwa and new lady that could make Afia...bullet
2 Photo Kuami Eugene flaunts his 99-year-old ‘fresh’ grandmotherbullet
3 Photos Floyd Mayweather gifts his daughter a $5 million ring for her...bullet
4 Photos Meet the woman dating Afia Schwarzenegger ex-husbandbullet
5 New property Beyoncé buys church in New Orleans for $850,000bullet
6 Pregnancy Saga Ex lover of Nayas reveals the true character of...bullet
7 Oops! Here is why Nana Aba Anamoah blasted a fan on social mediabullet
8 Revealed Here's why Stonebwoy and Samini don't discuss...bullet
9 Photos & Videos 18 times John Dumelo’s wife was ‘all...bullet
10 Moesha Boduong Actress drops racy photo, says "I don't...bullet

Related Articles

In Your Face Lovely photos of Abrokwa and new lady that could make Afia Schwarzenegger jealous
Photos Floyd Mayweather gifts his daughter a $5 million ring for her 18th birthday
Akosua Agyapong Veteran singer talks nudity and fame
Oops! Here is why Nana Aba Anamoah blasted a fan on social media
Photos & Videos 18 times John Dumelo’s wife was ‘all over the place’
Pregnancy Saga Ex lover of Nayas reveals the true character of the actress
Inspiration Sarkodie says he wants to be like Daddy Lumba
Oops! Afia Schwarzenegger dares NDC to contact her for election campaign
Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’

Top Videos

1 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
2 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
3 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover on displaybullet
4 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
5 New Mansion If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will...bullet
6 Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’bullet
7 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
8 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
9 EBONYbullet
10 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot...bullet

Celebrities

Nana Ama McBrown
Mansion Deal If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will be inspired by Shatta Wale
Akosua Adjepong
Akosua Agyapong Veteran singer talks nudity and fame
Lawrence Abrokwah
New Love Has Afia Schwarzenegger's ex-husband found love again?
Da Hammer
Surprising Here's why Hammer resigned as MUSIGA's director of hiplife