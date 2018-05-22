Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ex lover of Nayas reveals the true character of the actress


Pregnancy Saga Ex lover of Nayas reveals the true character of the actress

Former lover of Nayas has revealed the character of the actress who claims she is pregnant for Ernest Opoku.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ex lover of Nayas, Mr Wood has revealed the character of the Ghanaian actress following her issues with Ernest Opoku.

Nayas, the actress who claims she is pregnant for gospel musician Ernest Opoku has been exposed by another man who fell victim to her false pregnant allegations.

In an interview on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra hosted by Doctor Cann, Kojo Wood revealed that his former lover Nayas took him through the same ordeal some time back.

Ernest Opoku and Nayas play

Ernest Opoku and Nayas

READ MORE: Gospel artiste breaks silence on actress Nayas allegations made against him

According to Mr Wood, Nayas has very tricky and innocent ways of getting into your life so she gets what she wants.

"She is a nice person and a very good singer she can sing  ‘Hyebre Sesafo’, back to back just like the composer. She got my attention with this song which leads us into a relationship,” he disclosed.

Kojo Wood explained how Nayas forced herself on him. She also made him pay Ghs400 for a pregnancy that was forced on him.

Mr Wood stated that he decided to come out now because Nayas has to be stopped.

"That is her character and she is destroying the image of Ernest Opoku,” Kojo Wood added.

According to Mr Wood, he was the executive producer for Ofori Amponsah's latest track 'Pioto'. He is also a music director who has worked with top artistes like Criss Wadle, Strong Man, Flowing Stone and so on.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Mansion Deal: If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will be inspired by Shatta Wale Mansion Deal If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will be inspired by Shatta Wale
Photos: Floyd Mayweather gifts his daughter a $5 million ring for her 18th birthday Photos Floyd Mayweather gifts his daughter a $5 million ring for her 18th birthday
In Your Face: Lovely photos of Abrokwa and new lady that could make Afia Schwarzenegger jealous In Your Face Lovely photos of Abrokwa and new lady that could make Afia Schwarzenegger jealous
Photos: Meet the woman dating Afia Schwarzenegger ex-husband Photos Meet the woman dating Afia Schwarzenegger ex-husband
Akosua Agyapong: Veteran singer talks nudity and fame Akosua Agyapong Veteran singer talks nudity and fame
Revealed: Here's why Stonebwoy and Samini don't discuss Shatta Wale Revealed Here's why Stonebwoy and Samini don't discuss Shatta Wale

Recommended Videos

New Mansion: If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will be inspired by Shatta Wale New Mansion If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands will be inspired by Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy: Samini and I will not pay attention to Shatta Wale Stonebwoy Samini and I will not pay attention to Shatta Wale
Celebrity News: NDC has abandoned me after my accident - Mzbel cries out Celebrity News NDC has abandoned me after my accident - Mzbel cries out



Top Articles

1 New property Beyoncé buys church in New Orleans for $850,000bullet
2 In Your Face Lovely photos of Abrokwa and new lady that could make...bullet
3 Offset Migos rapper shares photos of car crashbullet
4 Photo Kuami Eugene flaunts his 99-year-old ‘fresh’ grandmotherbullet
5 Singer Stonebwoy reveals how he 'wooed' his wife Louisabullet
6 Mrs Dumelo John Dumelo’s wife speaks for the first time about...bullet
7 Photos Floyd Mayweather gifts his daughter a $5 million ring...bullet
8 Videos Tonto Dikeh ministers to thousands at church in...bullet
9 American singer Over thousand people attend mass at a...bullet
10 Crush Fella Makafui 'confesses' her 'love' for Patapaabullet

Related Articles

Videos Tonto Dikeh ministers to thousands at church in South Africa
Speedy Recovery Mzbel shades NDC for abandoning her after accident
Afia Schwarzenegger TV host says divorce can sometimes be a blessing (Video)
Surprising Here's why Hammer resigned as MUSIGA's director of hiplife
Photo Kuami Eugene flaunts his 99-year-old ‘fresh’ grandmother
AFRIMA 2018 Nana Addo meets African music stars at AFRIMA 2018 Calendar Unveiling in Accra
Revealed Here's why Stonebwoy and Samini don't discuss Shatta Wale
Photos Meet the woman dating Afia Schwarzenegger ex-husband
New Love Has Afia Schwarzenegger's ex-husband found love again?
Akosua Agyapong Veteran singer talks nudity and fame

Top Videos

1 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
2 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
3 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
4 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover on displaybullet
5 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
6 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his...bullet
7 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
8 EBONYbullet
9 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
10 Actress Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop...bullet

Celebrities

Lawrence Abrokwah
New Love Has Afia Schwarzenegger's ex-husband found love again?
Da Hammer
Surprising Here's why Hammer resigned as MUSIGA's director of hiplife
AFRIMA 2018 Nana Addo meets African music stars at AFRIMA 2018 Calendar Unveiling in Accra
Mzbel and MP who visited her
Speedy Recovery Mzbel shades NDC for abandoning her after accident