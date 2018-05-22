Ex lover of Nayas reveals the true character of the actress

news

Ex lover of Nayas, Mr Wood has revealed the character of the Ghanaian actress following her issues with Ernest Opoku.

Nayas, the actress who claims she is pregnant for gospel musician Ernest Opoku has been exposed by another man who fell victim to her false pregnant allegations.

In an interview on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra hosted by Doctor Cann, Kojo Wood revealed that his former lover Nayas took him through the same ordeal some time back.

According to Mr Wood, Nayas has very tricky and innocent ways of getting into your life so she gets what she wants.

"She is a nice person and a very good singer she can sing ‘Hyebre Sesafo’, back to back just like the composer. She got my attention with this song which leads us into a relationship,” he disclosed.

Kojo Wood explained how Nayas forced herself on him. She also made him pay Ghs400 for a pregnancy that was forced on him.

Mr Wood stated that he decided to come out now because Nayas has to be stopped.

"That is her character and she is destroying the image of Ernest Opoku,” Kojo Wood added.

According to Mr Wood, he was the executive producer for Ofori Amponsah's latest track 'Pioto'. He is also a music director who has worked with top artistes like Criss Wadle, Strong Man, Flowing Stone and so on.