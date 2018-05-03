news

Award-winning gospel artiste, Ernest Opoku, has finally open up on rumours that, he has gotten a lady known as Nayas pregnant, asking her to abort it by ‘bribing’ her with GHc 5,000 and 15 pieces of GTP cloth.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Abusua FM, the gospel artiste revealed that Ghanaians were quick to jump on hearsay to make it news when they knew fully well that they did not have evidence to back their claims.

A couple of days ago, the local gospel scene in Ghana was rocked by a trending story about Ernest Opoku and an actress.

According to the story, the gospel act reportedly put the actress known as Nayas in the family way but fearing reproach from the general public, convinced the lady to have an abortion and promised to give her GHc 5,000 and some pieces of cloth.

The young lady, fearing for her safety, connived with the doctor and ‘lied’ about carrying out the abortion.

Nayas, after the story had gone viral on social media came out to make more claims and even went on to reveal that she thought Ernest Opoku was a ‘marriage material’ because he was a gospel artiste.