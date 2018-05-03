Photos Meet Nana Aba Anamoah's alleged baby daddy

Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Meet Nana Aba Anamoah's alleged baby daddy


Meet Nana Aba Anamoah's alleged baby daddy

See photos of Richard Brown also known as Osebo who took to  Facebook claiming to be the father of ace broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah's son.

Celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah alleged baby daddy has generated tons of social media comments after news of him broke.

Richard Brown also known as Osebo recently took to Facebook claiming to be the father of ace broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah's son.

For many years, it has been circulated that the father of Nana Aba Anamoah’s son Paa Kow is an unamended rich politician but it has emerged that, it’s a certain 'Osebo', an “Italian borga”.

Nana Aba recently uploaded some photos of herself and her son to Instagram which was run as a story that acknowledged Nana Aba saying in an interview that she hasn’t spoken to her baby daddy in close to 16 years.

