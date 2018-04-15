Home > Entertainment >

TV3 apologizes for ‘loss in transmission’ when Nana Aba was on stage


VGMA 2018

TV3 has issued an apology to its viewers over the lost in transmission which coincidentally occurred at a time their former presenter, Nana Aba Anamoah was on stage to present an award.

According to them, it was a technical fault which was rectified immediately in order for them to get back on stage to continue the program.

Background

The Popular TV presenter, Nana Aba Anamoah’s made a “prank” on Twitter which turned out to be an expensive one, as her employer TV3, decided to suspend her “until further notice.”

The management felt embarrassed following the social media frenzy and subsequent media reportage on Nana Aba’s trolling on Twitter and other social media platforms.

A disciplinary committee was subsequently set up by TV3 to look into the matter while the board of the company also thoroughly discussed it at a meeting, where Nana Aba explained to the management that the owner of the pictures sent the photos to her which she tweeted to suggest that she was at Old Trafford but indeed she was not.

She subsequently joined GhOne TV where she serve as host of State of Affairs, a current affairs program.

2018 VGMA Artiste of the Year

The 2018 Vodafon Ghana Music Award (VGMA) was held held Saturday 14th April and the late Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng popularly known as Ebony Reigns has made history as the first female to win the ultimate prize for the night.

