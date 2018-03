24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Highlife legend Charles Kofi Amankwaa Mann, know in show business as C. K. Mann has kicked the bucket.

The "Adwoa Yankey" passed away Tuesday morning (March 20, 2018) at the GPHA Hospital in Takoradi, 233times.com reports.

The experienced vocalist, instrumentalist and record producer suffered a stroke in December 2017 and has since been bedridden.

Charles Kofi Amankwaa Mann, known as C. K. Mann, is a Ghanaian Highlife musician and producer. His music career spanned over four decades; he won multiple awards for his songs.

He was awarded the Grand Medal of Ghana by John Agyekum Kufour in 2006.

He died at the age of 83