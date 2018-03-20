I want to be bigger than Wizkid – Kuami Eugene

news

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has revealed that he aims to emulate the success of Nigerian icon Wizkid.

According to the singer, Wizkid has been so impactful in the African music industry and that is the level he wants to see himself reach in the near future.

The “Angela” hit maker has risen very quickly in the Ghana music industry, having joined the fray as a professional just three years ago.

However, the Lynxx Entertainment signee has been one of the most consistent Ghanaian artistes in the last 12 months, prompting praise from all angles.

Despite achieving considerable success in the last one year, the singer says getting to the level of Wizkid is his target, insisting he wants to even surpass the award-winning Nigerian artiste in terms of impact.

“I don’t want to just be like Wizkid, I want to work hard to improve and be even better than Wizkid is,” Kuame Eugene said on the ‘Celebrity Ride’ show with Zionfelix.

“He has won the BET; he has also been to the Grammys. He’s been the first African artiste to do a lot of things, Wizkid was at the Grammys long before many Africans.

“His recent concert was the biggest ever played by an African and that is my target. I want to reach his level and even surpass him.”

Kuami Eugene’s hit releases have earned him multiple nominations at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) following an impressive year on the music scene.