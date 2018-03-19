Has Stonebwoy been ungrateful to Prince Tagoe?

news

Musician Livingstone Etse Satekla ‘Stonebwoy’ might have been ungratefulness to former Black Stars forward, Prince Tagoe, if Shatta Wale’s latest tweet is anything to go by.

Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., in a tweet over the weekend suggested that Stonebwoy has been ‘ungrateful’ to Prince Tagoe.

Prince Tagoe, who is popularly known as Prince of Goals, is said to have supported Stonebwoy’s career – both physically and financially.

READ MORE: Nigerian singer Wizkid says he doesn't believe in monogamy

But, it seems Shatta Wale has some information that the public doesn’t have.

According to the “Ayoo” hitmaker, Stonebwoy has been ‘ungrateful’ to Prince Tagoe despite the help he offered him.

His tweet was in response to Stonebwoy’s recent statement about why he wouldn’t be under the same record label roof with him.

READ MORE: Zylofon Media CEO joins 'jama' session at alma mater (Video)

He tweeted (unedited): “But chale come to think of it ..Did BHIM referred to me as a number 11 player ,my guy u be goal keeper ooo u can’t play nor run..u go wond na .. I play 8 ask asamoah ur prince of goals the guy weh u yawa like that after helping u..ask am !!!!”

The two have been signed to the same record label – Zylofon Music – but have not been on good terms lately.

Does it mean Stonebwoy has been ungrateful to Prince Tagoe or Shatta Wale knows something the public has no idea of?