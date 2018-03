news

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah, has paid a surprise visit to Adisadel College in Cape Coast.

Nana Appiah whose Zylofon Media has taken Ghana’s entertainment industry by storm is said to have attended Adisco between 2001 to 2004.

READ MORE: Photo of Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa’s daughter is so adorable

The visit, which was intended to inspire and motivate students of his alma mater to reach higher heights, nearly 'turned the school upside down' as students trooped to the spot where Nana Appiah’s convoy was parked to catch a glimpse of him.

In a video posted on Instagram, the Zylofon boss is seen out of the sunroof of his car clapping and urging the students on as they sing the ‘Jama’.