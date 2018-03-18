Stonebwoy’s wife Dr. Louisa gives birth to a baby girl – see first photos & name of the baby
The celebrity baby, Catherine made her first public appearance yesterday at her christening ceremony in a beautiful ceremony.
Photos of the star-studded event have surfaced online and we are starstruck. The little princess is so adorable and a very stylish like her parents.
The Sateklas were all dressed in white apparels as their outdoor their daughter to the world.
A bevy of Ghanaian celebrities including Asamoah Gyan, Samini, Trigmatic and Dzigbordi Dosoo were present at the event.
