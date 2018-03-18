news

Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy and his doctor wife, Louisa who got married in August 2017 welcomed their first child, Catherine-Jidula a few weeks ago.

The celebrity baby, Catherine made her first public appearance yesterday at her christening ceremony in a beautiful ceremony.

READ ALSO: Stonebwoy’s wife is giving us the best mom goals and perfect style tips

Photos of the star-studded event have surfaced online and we are starstruck. The little princess is so adorable and a very stylish like her parents.

The Sateklas were all dressed in white apparels as their outdoor their daughter to the world.

A bevy of Ghanaian celebrities including Asamoah Gyan, Samini, Trigmatic and Dzigbordi Dosoo were present at the event.

READ ALSO: Check out photos from Stonebwoy’s daughter’s naming ceremony