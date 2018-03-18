Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa’s daughter is so adorable


Celebrity Baby This photo of Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa’s daughter is so adorable

Stonebwoy’s wife Dr. Louisa gives birth to a baby girl – see first photos & name of the baby

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Stonebwoy, Dr. Louisa Ansong and Catherine-Jidula play

Stonebwoy, Dr. Louisa Ansong and Catherine-Jidula
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy and his doctor wife, Louisa who got married in August 2017 welcomed their first child, Catherine-Jidula a few weeks ago.

The celebrity baby, Catherine made her first public appearance yesterday at her christening ceremony in a beautiful ceremony.

Stonebwoy, Dr. Louisa Ansong and Catherine-Jidula play

Stonebwoy, Dr. Louisa Ansong and Catherine-Jidula

READ ALSO: Stonebwoy’s wife is giving us the best mom goals and perfect style tips

Photos of the star-studded event have surfaced online and we are starstruck. The little princess is so adorable and a very stylish like her parents.

The  Sateklas were all dressed in white apparels as their outdoor their daughter to the world.

Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa Ansong play

Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa Ansong

 

A bevy of Ghanaian celebrities including Asamoah Gyan, Samini, Trigmatic and Dzigbordi Dosoo were present at the event.

READ ALSO: Check out photos from Stonebwoy’s daughter’s naming ceremony

Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa Ansong play

Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa Ansong

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Rest In Peace: Eboony's tribute is useless - Shatta Wale Rest In Peace Eboony's tribute is useless - Shatta Wale
Video: Ebony’s family launch “Aseda & Maame Hw3” funeral cloth Video Ebony’s family launch “Aseda & Maame Hw3” funeral cloth
Photos: Check out photos from Stonebwoy’s daughter’s naming ceremony Photos Check out photos from Stonebwoy’s daughter’s naming ceremony
Ebony's Death: Shatta Wale slams Bullet over Ebony’s tribute concert Ebony's Death Shatta Wale slams Bullet over Ebony’s tribute concert
Photos: Inside Shatta Wale’s new $550,000 house from Zylofon Media Photos Inside Shatta Wale’s new $550,000 house from Zylofon Media
Bullet: Ebony's manager says death of artiste has shattered his dreams Bullet Ebony's manager says death of artiste has shattered his dreams

Recommended Videos

Zylofon Media: Shatta Wale Gets New $550,000 House From Zylofon Zylofon Media Shatta Wale Gets New $550,000 House From Zylofon
Kwabena Kwabena: I Will Revolve Highlife When It's My Time Kwabena Kwabena I Will Revolve Highlife When It's My Time
Elikem Kumordzie: Actor Reveals He Is Still Engaged To His Wife Elikem Kumordzie Actor Reveals He Is Still Engaged To His Wife



Top Articles

1 Photos Check out photos from Stonebwoy’s daughter’s naming ceremonybullet
2 Photos Inside Shatta Wale’s new $550,000 house from Zylofon Mediabullet
3 Bullet Ebony's manager says death of artiste has shattered his dreamsbullet
4 Ebony's Death Shatta Wale slams Bullet over Ebony’s tribute concertbullet
5 Diamond Appiah Instagram pulls down actress' accountbullet
6 Afia Again? Afia Schwarzenegger invited by the police over...bullet
7 Rest In Peace Eboony's tribute is useless - Shatta Walebullet
8 Proud Father Stonebwoy welcomes first child with wife...bullet
9 Zylofon Media Shatta Wale gets new Ship House from Zylofonbullet
10 Elikem Kumordzie Actor reveals he is still engaged to...bullet

Related Articles

Rest In Peace Eboony's tribute is useless - Shatta Wale
Video Ebony’s family launch “Aseda & Maame Hw3” funeral cloth
Photos Check out photos from Stonebwoy’s daughter’s naming ceremony
Ebony's Death Shatta Wale slams Bullet over Ebony’s tribute concert
Photos Inside Shatta Wale’s new $550,000 house from Zylofon Media
Bullet Ebony's manager says death of artiste has shattered his dreams
Olamide Nigerian artiste launches new television station called VOTS
Diamond Appiah Instagram pulls down actress' account
Afia Again? Afia Schwarzenegger invited by the police over police uniform photos
Zylofon Media Shatta Wale gets new Ship House from Zylofon

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
3 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meetingbullet
4 2018 baby Stonebwoy welcomes first child with wife after 6 months...bullet
5 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
6 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for Shatta Walebullet
7 Indiscipline Shatta Wale in heated exchange with police...bullet
8 Celeb News Afia Schwarzenegger opens up on her ideal man...bullet
9 Video CNN features Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabenabullet
10 Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting...bullet

Celebrities

Olamide
Olamide Nigerian artiste launches new television station called VOTS
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Musician to be honoured at 2018 IRAWMA
Moyo Lawal
Moyo Lawal Here is why voluptuous Nigerian actress needs your prayers
Chris Attoh hangs out with 50 Cent
Photo Chris Attoh hangs out with 50 Cent