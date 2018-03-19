Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

I don’t believe in monogamy - Wizkid


Wizkid Nigerian singer says he doesn't believe in monogamy

Wizkid says monogamy is not his thing because he has a lot of women who are dear to his heart.

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid, has a thing for women.

He seems to have not looked back since the hit single ‘Holla At Your Boy’ and from the look of things, as his songs increases so does the number of women.

Wizkid, 27years, who is already a father of three kids had them with different women and he is not stopping soon as he revealed on a radio show.

According to him, monogamy is not his thing because he has a lot of women who are dear to his heart. He went ahead to admit that he has several girlfriends and they (girls) all know about it.

Asked if a time will come when he will streamline the women and pick one, he replied, “that will be hard because I have a lot of women that are really really dear to my heart.”

