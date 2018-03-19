news

Celebrated Highlife singer Samuel Ofori Amponsah, 'Mr All 4 Real', has rendered an apology to people he misled by his actions.

In a recent interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show, he explained setting up the church was a result of turbulent times he under went emotionally.

According to him, he was never ordained a pastor but sought solace in the work of God due to frustrations after his failed musical career.

“I was not a pastor because I was never ordained; I just believed in God and decided to do his work”, he told Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay show over the weekend.

The ‘Otoolege’ hit singer announced that he was now a pastor and in fact built his own congregation, Family of Faith and Love in 2012.

The "Emmanuella" hitmaker also admitted to recording secular music with Kaywa while still running a church.

“Only a fool doesn’t change his mind. I know what my strengths are. I don’t feel like writing Gospel music. Gospel is my belief, and I will not waver from it,he said.

"It is a belief I have in God…I won’t change. But I don’t think that God calls everyone to be a Gospel singer…”, he submitted among other things.

He used the opportunity to apologise to people he has disappointed through his past actions.

Ofori Amponsah is credited with 12 albums since he commenced music actively in 1999. He’s known for and received numerous laurels for widespread hits as 'Lady' and 'Otoolege'.