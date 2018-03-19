Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Lola Margaret deported from US over wire fraud


Lola Margaret Nollywood actress deported from US over wire fraud

Lola Margaret has reportedly been deported back to Nigeria over wired fraud.

Lola Margaret  a Nigerian and Nollywood actress, film producer and director has reportedly been deported back to Nigeria.

Margaret was reportedly arrested after she tried withdrawing a huge amount of money that was deposited into her account last year.

She could be described as an ex-convict because of her incident with the US Police over alleged fraud case she was involved in.

She has decided to relocate to Ibadan from Lagos where she formerly resided.

The actress is currently maintaining a low profile as she is yet to attend any public function as she hopes to rebrand herself.

