Cee C's plea to Ghanaian actress shocks fans

Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-C has amazed many, thanks to her gift of foresight as she has been able to predict some events that actually came to pass either directly or indirectly.

Recall that she had talked about the return of two evicted housemates which turned out to be the case as Khloe and Anto got back into the reality game show.

A day after she mentioned how much she loves actress, Adesua, Big Brother Naija had the actress over as a surprise guest.

Now, barely two weeks after the actress, Juliet Ibrahim revealed plans to make her an ambassador for her eyelash line, shades by Juliet Ibrahim, Cee-C mentioned she would love the actress to give her lashes.

I can’t wait for CeeC to come home and make her brand ambassador for Shades by Juliet Ibrahim Eyelashes "shadesbyjuliet" She surely needs some good lashes to rock since she loves faux lashes this much.

Fans are really shocked at the coincidence when the actress also begged fans to vote for Cee-C so she can keep predicting in the house.

She also revealed, they are destined to be friends. She wrote;

"If you missed @ceec_official talking about me and "Shadesbyjuliet lashes" watch here! This girl is destined to be my friend, let’s vote to keep her in the house fam. She must predict more stuff visionary moves."