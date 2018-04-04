Photos: Stonebwoy spotted selling in traffic

news

Afro-Dancehall musician Livingstone Etse Satekla ‘Stonebwoy’ has been spotted hawking in Accra.

Photos of the Zylofon Music/Burniton Music Group artiste selling popular chewing gum PK, candies and caps in a traffic in Accra have hit social media and they are trending.

Even though the reasons behind his hawking is unknown, some fans claim the photos are behind the scenes of his upcoming music video.

The “Bawasaba” hitmaker was pictured in red shorts, black sleeveless shirt and a hat while selling to drivers in the traffic.

He is currently out with a new single, titled "Tomorrow" off of the trending 'Attitude Riddim' produced by High Grade Family in-house producer, Brainy Beatz.