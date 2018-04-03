Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Sarkodie breaks silence on motor accident


Sarkodie and his management were on their way to Asante Akyem Agogo in the Ashanti Region to perform at a concert organised by Highlife legend Amakye Dede when the unfortunate incident occurred.

SarkCess Music record label owner, Sarkodie has finally broken his silence on a motor accident he was involved in last Monday.

The "Pain Killer" hitmaker and his management were on their way to Asante Akyem Agogo in the Ashanti Region to perform at a concert organised by Highlife legend Amakye Dede when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Sarkodie, who wasn't quick to react to the incident, took his time to finish his performance before going on Twitter on Tuesday, April 3, to break his silence.

He said the show was 'pure madness' and touched on the accident saying he won't entertain negativity.

"Last night was pure madness with the people of Agogo ... Day didn't start too well but one energy I try never to entertain is the "Negative" One ..You should too. God keep us all Safe. I Love all of you," he tweeted.

Below is the accident scene.

