Sarkodie escapes near-fatal accident on Accra-Kumasi highway


Relief Sarkodie escapes near-fatal accident on Accra-Kumasi highway

The “glory” hit maker saw his car skid off into the bush on the Accra-Kumasi highway after a near-crash with a taxi vehicle.

  Published:
play
Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has been involved in an accident.

The rapper was reportedly on his way to a concert at Agogo on Easter Monday when the incident occurred.

Sarkodie was originally billed to perform alongside highlife legend Abrantie Amakye Dede at the said event.

Sarkodie at accident scene play

Sarkodie at accident scene

 

It is currently unknown what the extent of the accident was, but initial reports suggest the rapper did not sustain any major injuries.

A video of a worried Sarkodie at the accident scene has since gone viral, as the artiste made his way out of the bush where his car swayed into.

The rapper, however, later took to Twitter to comment on the incident, saying he is safe and sound.

He posted that he had touched down safely at Agogo for the concert.

 

Watch the video below:

Postby

 

