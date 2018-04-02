See all the photos from Berla Mundi's birthday

She received quite a lot of birthday wishes from fans on social media including musician E.L, who is not big on birthdays.
But he broke his own rules to wish Berla Mundi a happy birthday.
The two were rumoured to be dating, however, they have both denied it.
E.L tweeted: "It's common knowledge I'm not big on birthdays, but you have always been special so I need to celebrate you.
"You represent Hard work, determination, audacity wrapped in Beauty. You're blessed and you deserve it. Have a great day Naa. Kenkey and Fish coming your way."
She replied E.L saying: "Awww thank you boo... waiting on the kenkey and fish like.... Issa parry distin in your studio or?"
Later in the day, she held an exclusive birthday bash with family and close friends in attendance.
Here are some of the pictures from the her birthday party courtesy celebrity photographer Twinsdntbeg Jr.