See all the photos from Berla Mundi's birthday

news

Yesterday [April 1] was the birthday of Media Personality Berla Mundi.

She received quite a lot of birthday wishes from her fans on social media including musician E.L, who is not big on birthdays.

READ MORE: TV host schools her followers on “betrayal”

But he broke his own rules to wish Berla Mundi a happy birthday.

The two were rumoured to be dating, however, they have both denied it.

E.L tweeted: "It's common knowledge I'm not big on birthdays, but you have always been special so I need to celebrate you.

"You represent Hard work, determination, audacity wrapped in Beauty. You're blessed and you deserve it. Have a great day Naa. Kenkey and Fish coming your way."

She replied E.L saying: "Awww thank you boo... waiting on the kenkey and fish like.... Issa parry distin in your studio or?"

— B.You by Berla Mundi (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Later in the day, she held an exclusive birthday bash with family and close friends in attendance.

READ MORE: Dildos are master keys to all doors – Berla Mundi

Here are some of the pictures from the her birthday party courtesy celebrity photographer Twinsdntbeg Jr.