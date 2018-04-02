Ebony’s father responds to ex-wife on their reunion

news

The father of the late Ebony Reigns, Nana Opoku Kwarteng has said that he is not certain he will reunite with his ex-wife Beatrice Oppong.

He was responding to rumours of a possible comeback with the mother of Ebony who he has been separated from for years.

In an interview on Kofi TV, Nana Opoku Kwarteng said “We’ve separated and no longer married, but I don’t know…….. Only time will tell.”

Mr Kwarteng’s comment follows news that Beatrice Oppong, hinted that she and her ex-husband could patch things up.

Meanwhile, Ebony’s mother has said that she was misquoted by the media. She said the host of that particular interview in a cunning way pleaded with her to reunite with Nana Opoku Kwarteng.

Ebony grew up being with her father and lived almost all of her life with him because her mother travelled to the UK after she had been divorced from her father.

Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, popularly referred to as Ebony died on 8th February 2018 with two other friends when returning from a visit to Sunyani.