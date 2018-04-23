Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Charterhouse defends VGMA Host


John Dumelo

Charterhouse PRO, George Quaye has defended host of the just ended VGMA about the critics.

The Public Relations Officer of Charterhouse, George Quaye, has jumped to the defence of actor John Dumelo, one of the two MCs for the 19th edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

His comments follow the assertion by President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku-Mantey that John Dumelo and Berla Mundi were abysmal on the night.

George Quaye disagreed and rather commended the two for their performance.

On Joy FM’s Showbiz on Saturday, the PRO pointed out that the actor was not brought in as an expert in emceeing but to offer support to the lead MC, Berla Mundi.

“The selection of John Dumelo was not based on he being a renowned MC, that we all know…It was to balance…create a nice pair for Berla Mundi,” he stated.

Berla Mundi and John Dumelo play Berla Mundi and John Dumelo

George Quaye noted that the actor did not commit any errors on the night and he delivered satisfactorily.

“The gentleman sang, he rapped. A year before, that is what Naa Ashorkor did.And also that is one of the things people commended Naa Ashorkor for. John rapped, he did the formation dance…,” he said.

The PRO of Charter house believes that the critics of John Dumelo as host of the Ghana Music Awards may have been judging him by their preconceived impressions of him.

Meanwhile, media personalities, Nana Aba Anamoah and Michael Oti Adjei have lambasted Mark Okraku-Mantey for his comments about the two MCs.

