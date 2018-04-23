Raquel opens up on her torn outfit during 2012 performance

Songstress Raquel has revealed why she was not worried about her nudity but her torn outfit on stage.
According to her, before she climbed the stage, her major concern was about her costume which started tearing when she was called upstage to perform.
She indicated that although she was aware she had no pant on, she was not worried about it but rather was worried about the fact that her dress was torn.
She, however, indicated that most female artistes do not perform with pant on and therefore she is not the first to have exposed her womanhood on stage.