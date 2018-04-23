Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Raquel opens up on her torn outfit during 2012 performance


Raquel Songstress opens up on her torn outfit during 2012 performance

Songstress Raquel has revealed why she was not worried about her nudity but her torn outfit on stage.

Ghanaian singer Raquel known privately as Raquel Naa Ayorkor Ammah has said she was aware that her dress was torn before climbing on stage to perform in 2012 when she exposed her sexual organ.

According to her, before she climbed the stage, her major concern was about her costume which started tearing when she was called upstage to perform.

She indicated that although she was aware she had no pant on, she was not worried about it but rather was worried about the fact that her dress was torn.

Raquel who took her turn on the Zylofon Studio, a programme meant to help revive the love for live band music in Ghana, said she was worried her sex organ was exposed because she was not brought up that way by her parents.

She, however, indicated that most female artistes do not perform with pant on and therefore she is not the first to have exposed her womanhood on stage.

