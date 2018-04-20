Home > Entertainment > Music >

Kelvyn Boy reveals he want to collaborate with Angélique Kidjo


Kelvyn Boy Singer reveals he want to collaborate with Angélique Kidjo

Kelvyn Boy reveals that he has been dreaming to collaborate with Angélique Kidjo.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kelvyn Boy who is an up and coming artiste has revealed his intentions of collaborating with Angélique Kidjo, one of the heavyweights in the arena of music in Africa and the world.

The winner for the ‘Unsung Artiste of the Year’ at the just ended Vodafone  Ghana Music Awards said he has always dreamt of collaborating with the Grammy Award-winning musician.

“I love any artiste that portrays Africa…I always say I will love to have a song with Angélique Kidjo,” he said. Kelvin Boy is signed unto Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy’s Burniton Music Group label.

Angélique Kidjo play Angélique Kidjo

READ MORE: Stonebwoy’s artiste Kelvyn Boy wins 2018 VGMA "Unsung Artiste of the Year"

He has a number of impressive songs. The Stonebwoy protégé has had collaborations with artiste such as Sarkodie and Medikal.

Angélique Kpasseloko Hinto Hounsinou Kandjo Manta Zogbin Kidjo, known as Angélique Kidjo, is a Grammy Award-winning Beninese singer-songwriter, actress and activist, noted for her diverse musical influences and creative music videos.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Music Video: Adi Virgo - The List Music Video Adi Virgo - The List
New Music: Flowking Stone - Shake For Daddy feat. Patapaa (Prod. by WillisBeatz) New Music Flowking Stone - Shake For Daddy feat. Patapaa (Prod. by WillisBeatz)
Rootikal Swagger: Weed smoking brings out the best in me - Singer opens up Rootikal Swagger Weed smoking brings out the best in me - Singer opens up
“Thank You Tour”: Teephlow tours Central Region after VGMA 2018 win “Thank You Tour” Teephlow tours Central Region after VGMA 2018 win
WATCH: Wiyaala rocks Commonwealth Games celebrations with GRRRL WATCH Wiyaala rocks Commonwealth Games celebrations with GRRRL
WATCH: Lady Kess drops colourful video for "To Wo Boase" WATCH Lady Kess drops colourful video for "To Wo Boase"

Recommended Videos

Video: Adi Virgo - The List Video Adi Virgo - The List
Music Video: Lady Kess - To Wo Boase Music Video Lady Kess - To Wo Boase
Video: Strongman - Life Freestyle Video Strongman - Life Freestyle



Top Articles

1 VGMA 2018 winners Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns top with 4 each; see complete...bullet
2 VGMA Aftermath Ebony didn’t deserve 'Artiste of the Year' - Socrate Safobullet
3 New Music Sarkodie - Brighter Day feat. Akwaboah & Obrafuor (Prod....bullet
4 Music Video Juni Hype - Lock off + Giver of Lifebullet
5 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
6 Photos Stonebwoy, Nasty C hit the studiobullet
7 Sad Ebony's last WhatsApp chats reveal how she saw death in...bullet
8 Music Video Strongman - Life Freestylebullet
9 Nana Opoku Kwarteng Ebony Reigns was abused by Bullet -...bullet
10 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet

Related Articles

WATCH Lady Kess drops colourful video for "To Wo Boase"
WATCH Wiyaala rocks Commonwealth Games celebrations with GRRRL
“Thank You Tour” Teephlow tours Central Region after VGMA 2018 win
Rootikal Swagger Weed smoking brings out the best in me - Singer opens up
New Music Flowking Stone - Shake For Daddy feat. Patapaa (Prod. by WillisBeatz)

Top Videos

1 Video Strongman - Life Freestylebullet
2 Audio Stonebwoy -  Tomorrowbullet
3 Audio Medikal - Adwee Babullet
4 Audio Yaa Pono - Obia Wone Master feat. Stonebwoybullet
5 Video Mantse AY - Nyame Watsebullet
6 Music Video E.L - Overdosebullet
7 Video Stonebwoy - Dirty Enemies feat. Baby Jetbullet
8 Video Ypee - You The One feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
9 Audio Kwesi Arthur & Juls - Maintainbullet
10 Video Shatta Rako - Mic Checkbullet

Music

Issa Collabo Kojo Manuel readies his first single with Kojo Cue & Shaker
Enam - Manna feat. Lord Paper (Prod. by KC Beatz)
New Music Enam - Manna feat. Lord Paper (Prod. by KC Beatz)
Kofi Mole - Mensah feat. Kwesi Arthur (Prod. by Kayso)
New Music Kofi Mole - Mensah feat. Kwesi Arthur (Prod. by Kayso)
Mantse AY - Nyame Watse
Music Video Mantse AY - Nyame Watse