Kelvyn Boy reveals he want to collaborate with Angélique Kidjo

Kelvyn Boy who is an up and coming artiste has revealed his intentions of collaborating with Angélique Kidjo, one of the heavyweights in the arena of music in Africa and the world.

The winner for the ‘Unsung Artiste of the Year’ at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards said he has always dreamt of collaborating with the Grammy Award-winning musician.

“I love any artiste that portrays Africa…I always say I will love to have a song with Angélique Kidjo,” he said. Kelvin Boy is signed unto Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy’s Burniton Music Group label.

He has a number of impressive songs. The Stonebwoy protégé has had collaborations with artiste such as Sarkodie and Medikal.

Angélique Kpasseloko Hinto Hounsinou Kandjo Manta Zogbin Kidjo, known as Angélique Kidjo, is a Grammy Award-winning Beninese singer-songwriter, actress and activist, noted for her diverse musical influences and creative music videos.